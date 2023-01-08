Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna They finally said “yes” after half a decade of relationship. The couple, who are 12 years apart, planned to get married in 2022, but had to postpone it due to the political and social situation in the country. However, they could not wait any longer and this Saturday, January 7, they were married in a ceremony that delighted their guests. This, for the buffet that was served.

How was Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña’s wedding buffet?

The wedding of oven Y coin it went big. And they spared no expense, since the luxurious decoration and a forceful buffet surprised the attendees, as well as the wedding cake, which had more than eight floors.

Among the appetizers there were alfajores, chocolates, fruits, such as raspberries and blueberries. But the most striking dish was the prawn.

television personalities such as Janet Barboza Y Valeria PiazzaThey released these details of the snacks among their followers on social networks.

The luxurious buffet delighted the guests. Photo: Instagram capture

The decoration was praised by the assistants. Photo: Instagram capture

Brunella Horan and Richard Acuña were married on January 8, 2023. Photo: Instagram capture

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña were getting married in 2022. Photo: Instagram capture