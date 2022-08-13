Magazine French Football announced throughout Friday the name of the 30 footballers who have been nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2022, the most prestigious individual award in football and which recognizes the best player in the world. And the big surprise is that among those 30 best players in the world is not Leo Messi, an unusual fact because in the previous 15 editions he had always been nominated.
To see a list of candidates for the award without Messi, you have to look back quite a bit. The last time the Argentine star was not among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or was in 2005, just one year after his professional debut at FC Barcelona. Since then, Messi had always been a fixture for French Footballbeing the winner up to seven times.
In that 2005 edition that La Pulga was not among the nominees, the great winner was Ronaldinho Gaucho. The Brazilian, who was then a member of FC Barcelona, amazed the world with his magic and was awarded as the best player. The Englishmen Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard accompanied them on the podium in second and third position respectively.
1. Ronaldinho
2. Frank Lampard
3. Steven Gerrard
4. Thierry Henry
5. Shevchenko
6. Maldini
7. Hadrian
8.Ibrahimović
9. Kaka
10. Eto’o
11. John Terry
12. Juninho
13. Makelele
14.Balack
15. Cech
16. Didier Drogba
17. Riquelme
18. Zidane
19. Buffon
20. Carragher
21. Cristiano Ronaldo
22.Michael Essien
23. Luis Garcia
24. Pavel Nedved
Leo Messi, the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or and the player who has managed to win the coveted award on more occasions throughout history, will not be able to aspire to lift his eighth Ballon d’Or next Monday, October 17. Who will be his successor?
