Trump’s initial appearance is scheduled for Thursday in a federal court in the US capital.

The criminal case against Trump will be handled by Judge Tanya Chutkan, but how was Chutkan selected for this task?

The following video introduces you to the method of selecting judges in such large cases.

What did Trump’s criminal indictment say?

• Trump was indicted, on Tuesday, for his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riots perpetrated by his supporters at the Capitol as the Justice Department held him accountable for his unprecedented effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power, threatening American democracy. .

• The indictment, made up of four counts in the third criminal case against Trump, takes a deeper look at a dark moment in US history that resulted in sweeping federal investigations and public hearings.

• The indictment chronicles a campaign of lies about the election results that lasted for several months.

• The indictment states that even when those lies led to a chaotic insurrection in the Capitol, Trump sought to exploit this violence by pointing to it as a reason to delay the vote-counting process, which sealed his defeat.

• The indictment, issued on Tuesday, included conspiracy to defraud the United States government that Trump once led, and assaulting the “essential function” of democracy.

• “The attack on the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 was an unprecedented attack on the seat of American democracy,” said Jack Smith, a special attorney for the Department of Justice whose office spent several months investigating Trump.

• Smith added that “the defendant’s lies fueled this attack, and it was aimed at obstructing the process of counting votes and ratifying the results of the presidential elections.”

For its part, the Trump campaign described the accusations as “false” and asked why it took two and a half years for the accusations to be announced.