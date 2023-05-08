The most awaited game by all has just ended: the Superclásico between River and Boca took place on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, where the “Millionaire” agonizingly won 1-0 with a goal from Miguel Borja, from a penalty, after an offense committed by Darío Herrera de Agustín Sandez About Pablo Solari.
The referee had a difficult and controversial task: he had wristed with the cards to avoid getting second yellow cards but he risked a final penalty in a tie with a game that was fading away, and the Colombian was in charge of catching the ball that was burning and defined the goal, with “Chiquito” Romero going to the opposite side.
It was a very spicy Super because everything looked like it would end 0-0, and the judge’s decision together with Borja’s subsequent conquest sparked a real scandal on the field of play, since Palavecino apparently yelled the goal in their faces. many rival footballers.
Consequently, Herrera decided to expel Centurión, Elías Gómez and Palavecino from the local side; and Merentiel, Valentini and Equi Fernández during the visit. The game was stopped for several minutes due to this brawl, which almost ended with punches.
Next, we will review how the history of the Superclásico has turned out after this victory by the minimum of Club Atlético River Plate. Come on.
How was the history of the Superclásico with River’s victory against Boca?
Boca continues to lead the record, with a total of 91 games won, against 85 River Plate victories. In addition, they tied 83 times.
How many games does Boca take to River?
Mouth it takes him six games to River, with 259 superclassics disputed between amateurism and professionalism.
Since when has Boca led the record?
The Xeneize leads it since 1991 from then on, when he beat him 4-3 in the 1991 Copa Libertadores. From that moment on he never lost the lead in the classics against his greatest rival.
