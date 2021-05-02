It was one of the attempted jailbreak most violent in history. It happened between May 2 and 4, 1946.

Two guards and three prisoners were killed in the riot and 14 other officers and one inmate were injured. The history of “Riot of Alcatraz”, detail by detail.

The dramatic succession of events of May 1946 is remembered today as the “Battle of Alcatraz.” One of its protagonists and great ideologue of the escape was the Kentucky bank robber Bernard Paul Coy, who ended up dying in the riot. He was 46 years old.

The “scars” of the riot would be engraved on the walls of the cells and in the cement of their structure, with shot marks and footprints they would remember. until the closure of the prison, which happened in those days of May 1946.

Alcatraz was open as a federal prison since August 11, 1934 and its final closure was on March 21, 1963. Today it works as a museum.

The peeling walls of Alcatraz cells could still be seen in a 2013 image. Photo: AFP

The failed plan

To understand who Coy was, the ideologue of this failed escape, it is worth remembering how he got to prison.

He had been a criminal during the years of the Great Depression (which began in 1929 and lasted throughout the 1930s in the United States and much of the world). He was arrested in 1937 and sentenced to 25 years on Alcatraz.

By 1938, Coy was transferred to this prison and later, as a relative “freedom” offered to him, he was given the position of cell orderly, allowing him access to most of the main cell block. of that prison considered “of maximum security”.

A flaw in security

With this relative freedom, Coy was able to detect a small flaw in one of the security elements of the prison, the bars of the gallery of weapons that led to the cell. And that’s when he began to devise his escape plan.

The strategy is recalled by Michael Esslinger in his book “Alcatraz: A Defining History of the Prison Years.”

Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, where the jail was located, considered “escape-proof.” Photo: Getty Images.

Along with other inmates, Coy planned to break into the gun gallery, to seize them, take hostages and then flee to the dock.

Alcatraz was built on an island more than a mile off the coast of San Francisco, CaliforniaDue to its location and mainly due to the strength of the currents and the cold temperature of the waters that surrounded it, it was considered the safest prison in the United States and escape proof.

So it was that Bernard Coy also devised to create a distraction and it was another inmate, Sam Shockley, who was in charge of doing it to entertain the guard.

When Coy could separate the bars Relatively fragile from the gun gallery with a tool he had made in the prison workshop from toilet parts, the escape plan seemed to take shape.

v1.7 0421 Alcatraz Prison

Tap to explore the data

How did the chaos start?

Until then the escape plan was going from strength to strength. The distraction was set, the gun gallery guard distracted, and Coy had been able to enter it. Although he must have made a great physical effort, climbing up alone with his hands and legs towards the gallery and slipping into it using oil to slide between the bars.

For several days Coy he had drastically reduced his diet to lower his body mass, and thus be able to pass between the semi-separated bars.

Coy, by this time, had studied the movement and schedules of the guards for months and knew he had some time to gain control of the weapons.

So when the gun gallery guard – unprepared and alerted by the disturbance that Sam Shockley and other inmates were setting up – passed through the door, Coy threw it hard. He brutally beat him, hanged him with his own tie and rendered him unconscious.

Right away, Coy threw firearms and riot sticks at his comrades They were waiting downstairs and looked for the keys that would unlock the doors to access the playground.

A cell in Alcatraz, the prison that operated on that island off San Francisco between 1934 and 1963. Photo: archive

The battle

Heavily armed, the convicts controlled nine unarmed guards and locked them in cells 403 and 404 on Alcatraz.

But from there the problems started: They did not find the key that opened the door that led them to the patio. The tension became apparent and the nerves began to play a trick on the convicts.

The room next to the laundry room where the clothes of the inmates were kept in the Alcatraz jail. Photo: archive

They never knew that the key had been left in the hands of an officer penitentiary named Miller, who had given all the keys to the inmates except this one.

Miller had been able to stealthily hide her in the bathroom of the cell where he and other officers were being held.

Soon the situation began to get more out of control. The distress alarms from Alcatraz, which could be heard as far as the San Francisco shoreline and alert the Coast Guard and Marines.

In minutes the battle was already armed.

A slaughter

In a fit of rage to see the escape plan fizzle out, one of the inmates involved in the escape, Joseph Cretzer, began to shoot the guards at point blank range who were locked up in cell 403. The officers fell in the rain of gunfire, some seriously wounded.

Immediately the Warden sent a large group of officers to control the situation. When they arrived at the prison, the armed confrontations turned into a bloody massacre on both sides.

The old Alcatraz prison is now a museum. A poster there shows what the cells were like and one of the escape plans. Photo: archive

Soon Blocks D and C were taken over by the inmates who fired incessantly, but before the advance of the officers, the prisoners were seeing that their possibilities of escape were reduced.

Shelling, shooting and tear gas

Immediately the security forces began to to bomb Block D with explosives and the smoke became thicker and made it difficult to see and breathe.

The Marines drilled holes in the ceiling and lowered hand grenades through cables and then detonated them.

The barrage of tear gas and gunfire It was incessant and the water from the broken pipes began to flow from the various levels and flooded Block D.

After almost 48 hours of battle the shooting stopped and the situation seemed to be controlled by the officers.

Coy and Cretzer, along with another inmate who had participated in the riot, Marvin Hubbard, died in the corridors from gunshot and submachine gun wounds.

When they found the body of Bernard Coy, he wore the uniform of a guard of the penitentiary.

Shockley, who had also participated in the escape attempt, along with Miran Thompson, another inmate, were executed in the gas chamber of San Quentin for his role in the assassination of one of the officers on December 3, 1948.

Other escape attempts

It would take months for the wards to return to normal. And years later in June 1962, three inmates finally managed to escape from prisonAlthough all three would disappear into the waters surrounding Alcatraz and the subsequent investigation would leave them for dead.

However, in 2013 a letter signed by one of them arrived at the FBI offices saying that they had managed to escape alive and that he was very ill, and offered to turn himself in in exchange for medical attention. But this is another story.

The truth is that a total of 36 prisoners over the 29 years of existence of the penitentiary did 14 escape attempts. The most violent will always be remembered as this “Battle of Alcatraz.”

CB