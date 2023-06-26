The Mexican team began on the right foot his participation in the Gold Cup 2023by beating their counterpart from Honduras by a 4-0 win.
The goals were the work of Luis Romo, who dispatched himself with the big spoon and got a double, the first goal was from the dressing room when the rival got up early just one minute into the game. Orbelín Pineda and Luis Chávez completed the win on the field of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
With this victory, the Aztec team got its first 3 points leading Group B, where it shares a sector with Haiti, Qatar and Honduras.
How was the group of Mexico in the Gold Cup after the first day?
After this triumph, the national team momentarily took over first place in Group B with 3 points, while in second place is Haiti, who gave the surprise and defeated Qatar 2-1, while in the background the Honduran selective appears.
|
Country
|
games played
|
Points
|
Mexico
|
1
|
3
|
Haiti
|
1
|
3
|
Qatar
|
1
|
0
|
Honduras
|
1
|
0
Also, the technical director Jaime Lozano He began his journey as a national strategist with a victory, which fills him with confidence and gives him the security to be able to face the following games.
After having lost in the semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States, the strategist Diego Cocca was dismissed from his position, so “Jimmy” was chosen as the “firefighter” to save the tricolor team . Now, in his first task, he has fulfilled and has the support of the fans.
