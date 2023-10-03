Last Saturday, September 30, Luis ‘Cuto’ GuadalupeJuan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas, Waldir Sáenz and Alfonso ‘Puchungo’ Yáñez were guests on the program ‘Sábado con Andrés’, hosted by Andres Hurtado and broadcast by Panamericana TV. However, a misguided comment by the former Fiorentina footballer made his former teammate from the cream team uncomfortable, who had intentions of leaving the set.

After the unpleasant episode, the businessman also spoke about his friendship with ‘Crazy’ Vargas in an extensive column published in a local media, in which he revealed that he ended his friendship with the person he shared a dressing room in. University of Sports. Next, what happened between the former Peruvian soccer players.

How was the friendship between ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and ‘Loco’ Vargas born?

In the story, the creator of the phrase ‘Faith is the most beautiful thing in life’ pointed out that when he returned from playing in Belgium he met ‘Loco’ Vargas in Universitario, in 2003. He also detailed that they strengthened their friendship, since he already knew his wife Blanca Rodríguez and even remembered taking him to training.

“At that time, he was starting out in football and I already had my way. He stuck to me, I would pick him up and take him home after training. His talent in soccer earned him a transfer to Argentine, Italian and Spanish soccer,” he wrote for his public column in Trome.

Did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe end her friendship with ‘Loco’ Vargas?

During their 20 years of friendship, the businessman stated that he had matured, but that the former athlete’s behavior Juan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas He didn’t find it funny on national television, since behind the camera it was worse. In that sense, Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe apologized to those who tuned in to the program and noticed his discomfort; Furthermore, he gave their friendship ended with whom one day he played in the cream team.

