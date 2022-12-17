France TV wrote that the popularity of football certainly leads to economic success, and that the World Cup gave a real impetus to increase sales, especially sportswear for some teams, led by France.

The French website hinted that after beating Morocco in the semi-finals, France’s shirt sales increased so much that there are fears of a shortage of stock, according to his description.

The economic dimension of the impact of the World Cup on France was evident on the day of the France-Morocco match, as the French Ministry of Electricity recorded the highest consumption rate in the country at the time of the match.

France TV Blue described television as the “star” element of the World Cup, and last Saturday more than 17 million French people watched the match on television.

As for the famous French chain of stores, Carrefour, it achieved an increase in its sales in the last two matches for France, amounting to 17 percent on “easy to use” products such as potato chips and appetizing biscuits.

The impact of players on society

The influence of the “roosters” players on French society is very clear, whether in gatherings in the streets, cafes, and public parks to watch the matches, or entering sports sites to follow up on the team’s news, but what is unexpected, according to the French report of “TV Blue”, is the boom in sales of the card game. “UNO” after the spread of videos of the stars of the French national team playing with them in their camp in Qatar.

Frenchwoman Philippine David, correspondent for BFMTV’s economic channel, told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that she had prepared a report for her channel on this subject, which was broadcast on Friday morning through her visit to the sports store Go Sport, and found that they sell daily between 100 and 150 shirts, especially the shirts of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. .

And the French national team shirt achieved 70 percent of the sales of the GO SPORT store in the capital, Paris, where the shirt is sold for 140 euros ($ 148), the store gets 40 euros, while the manufacturer gets 30 euros in taxes, 6 euros for manufacturing, and 4 euros for the transportation process for each shirt.

The French correspondent added that she had also read that France’s national team shirts in the 2018 World Cup were widely sold, especially after France was crowned with the title, noting that some sports stores sold France’s former shirt in the World Cup in Russia in abundance.

Philippine expressed that the French people are optimistic about winning the final against Argentina and retaining the World Cup title for the second time in a row.

This, and the sales of the famous Italian magazine PANINI in France, which relies on collecting cards for the players in the World Cup and pasting them in the most famous magazine in the world, which was founded in 1961 and launched its idea for the first time in the World Cup in 1970, decreased.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, French journalist Lina Marjak, a journalist for the French channel RMC SPORT, said that she is now covering the news of the national team in the World Cup, but she hears from her friends and sees on French channels the great demand from the masses to buy the France shirt, adding this The turnout would definitely create an increase in sales.

Among the commodities that are in demand in France during the matches of the French national team is popcorn, which increased by 14 percent compared to the same period last year, then pizza sales increased by 13 percent, according to a report by the American company “IRI” concerned with market research and data analysis.

Despite this, the same report confirms that sales would have rebounded more if the tournament was held in the summer and not in the winter.

Victories will not revive the economy

In contrast to the above, a report appeared by the French company “Astères”, which specializes in conducting studies measuring economic and social effects, indicating that by the end of the World Cup, even if France won the title, this would not change much of the economic situation in the country, but it only gives the French people more Of morale and positive energy because football has limits.

The report indicated that the tournament will end a week before Christmas and family budgets are weak, and therefore there will be no increase in the pace of sales after the World Cup, which is the same as what happened after the 1998, 2006 and 2018 World Cups, as the French economy did not witness a positive shift at that time after the victories of the national team. .

Negative effect of deadline

Despite the positive impact of the World Cup and the French victories on some economic aspects in the country, the date of the final match corresponding to Sunday constitutes a major crisis for merchants in the city of Nantes who will not be able to open their stores early, as the match takes place at four o’clock in the evening, French time, while the owners expressed Shops that open exceptionally before the Christmas holidays expressed their fear that there will not be many customers, but the Nantes City Council confirmed in a statement that there is no change in the schedules of stores in the city.

The arrival of workers and employees to work on Sunday constitutes a major controversy between trade unions and employers, according to “France Blue”.

The course of inflation in France

This, and prices had risen in France during the current year to 6.2 percent, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Information in its report issued on December 15, 2022, and the report expected that the inflation rate would stop at the beginning of 2023 at 7 percent, adding that at the end of the general discount on fuel and the increase Programmed on gas and electricity prices in the coming months of January and February at 15 percent. Prices will continue to rise at the beginning of 2023.

The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, which collects, produces, analyzes and publishes information related to the French economy and society, pointed out that the freezing of electricity prices led to an increase of 4 percent for individuals, and the significant freezing of gas prices contained the price rise to 6.2 percent, and the institute expected a decrease in inflation. Alkili with the beginning of next spring.