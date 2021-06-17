Joe Biden, president of the United States, and Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, met for the first time since the Democrat took over the White House. The meeting this Wednesday (16), in a mansion called Villa La Grange, in the central area of ​​Geneva, Switzerland, lasted about four hours.

After the meeting, Biden said he did not want to start a new Cold War with Russia. About the result of the summit, the American president was realistic, but optimistic, and commented that the coming months will serve as a test to see if the conversation this Wednesday brought the countries together.

“I’m not saying these things will work. I believe there are genuine prospects of significantly improving relations between both countries without anyone giving up anything based on their principles and values,” he said. Biden said there were no “threats” during the summit, which he said was “almost colloquial”.

Putin evaluated the meeting positively and said that “there was no hostility” despite the differences between the two. In summing up the content of the meeting, Putin said that “the conversation was very constructive”.

“The subjects were known to everyone: strategic stability, cybersecurity, regional conflicts and trade relations. We also talked about cooperation in the Arctic,” said the Russian president.

strategic security

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden adopted a joint statement in which they see that their countries are capable of achieving, even in times of tension, advances in strategic security to reduce the risk of armed conflict and the threat of nuclear war.

“The recent extension of the START treaty is a sign of our commitment to nuclear weapons control. Today we reaffirm our commitment to the principle that in a nuclear war there can be no winners and it must never be unleashed,” adds the three-paragraph communiqué released. by the Russian presidency.

Finally, the text emphasizes that, “to achieve these goals, Russia and the United States will soon begin a broad bilateral dialogue on strategic security, which will be substantial and energetic.”

“With this dialogue, we will try to lay the foundations for future arms control and risk mitigation measures,” the statement concludes. This joint declaration was the only one adopted after the summit.

treatment of opponents

The US president said he made it clear to Putin that the US will continue to oppose Russian actions that, in his view, violate human rights. Biden cited the case of the arrest of activist Alexey Navalny, and said the consequences against the Kremlin will be “devastating” if Putin’s opponent dies.

At a press conference after the meeting, Putin said that Navalny had deliberately broken Russian law, even though he knew he would be sentenced to prison.

Putin also cited the recent outlawing of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Fund, arguing that the organization “publicly incited disorder, encouraged the participation of minors in street demonstrations and gave instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails to use against the forces of security”.

Earlier, Putin revealed that the issue of human rights and the Navalny situation were agreed at the summit on the initiative of the American side.

Cyber ​​attacks

During his press conference, Biden stated that the US government will promote cyber retaliation if Russia continues with cyber attacks on key sectors of American infrastructure.

Biden listed 16 areas of US infrastructure that are likely to be “off limits” to Russian attacks, the president said. The experts will work on “specific understandings of what is off limits and will follow specific cases, from our energy sector to our water systems,” said Biden, who added: “we will not tolerate Russian threats to our sovereignty.”

In his post-meeting interview, Putin announced that the United States and Russia will begin cybersecurity talks. The Kremlin chief emphasized that “it is necessary to put aside any kind of insinuation and start working with experts in the interests of US and Russia”.

Amid the accusations, Putin said that Russia is also suffering from cyber attacks and cited as an example an attack on the health system in one of the country’s regions. “Since then, we’ve seen where the attacks are coming from, we’ve seen that this work is coordinated from within US cyberspace,” Putin said, noting that he doesn’t believe the US is “interested in such manipulations.”

ambassadors

Vladimir Putin announced that the US ambassador to Moscow and the Russian ambassador to Washington, John Sullivan and Anatoly Antonov, respectively, will return to their jobs soon.

“On the return of our ambassadors to their jobs, the US ambassador to Moscow and ours to Washington, we decided to return to activities,” the Russian president said at a press conference after the meeting.

Tensions between the Kremlin and the White House soared in March after Biden called Putin a “murderer.” Moscow then called Antonov for consultations and recommended that the head of the American delegation leave the country.

In April, the US imposed sanctions on Russia and expelled ten diplomats for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, alleged role in the cyberattack on technology company SolarWinds and activities in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The Kremlin has responded with similar measures, has included the US in a list of hostile countries – meaning the US government will not be able to hire local professionals for diplomatic headquarters on Russian territory – and has recently limited the movement of US diplomats into Russia.

Confusion of journalists

The beginning of the summit was marked by confusion between journalists from the United States and Russia, who competed to enter the library at Villa La Grange. Shouting and shoving scenes occurred outside the mansion, shortly after the two leaders shook hands and entered the building.

Members of Biden Pool, the group of reporters who follow the American president, explained that the riot started at a side entrance when American and Russian reporters rushed into the mansion and were stopped by US and Russian security officials and personnel.

American journalists were repeatedly asked to stand in a separate line, but neither party heeded these instructions and began shouting and pushing to get in, while a Swiss official asked them to calm down.

The turmoil continued as White House officials tried to bring American journalists into the library, arguing that the US and Russia had agreed on the number of reporters allowed.

Meanwhile, Biden and Putin began talking in the mansion’s library, while many journalists were still outside. In the end, only nine of the 13 reporters who make up the US President’s pool managed to gain access.

With information from EFE Agency and Estadão Conteúdo.