Plunging us into the depths of the past, the study of fossils and geological formations becomes an invaluable resource for unraveling the mysteries of our planet’s history.

The question as to what was the first animal in inhabiting the Land It has puzzled humanity for centuries, but finding a definitive answer has become an elusive task.

Although few vestiges remain from that distant past 700 million years ago, for a long time it was believed that marine sponges were the first beings to inhabit our planet.

However, a new study published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature has challenged this long-held belief by suggesting that sponges did not rank first in the evolutionary line of animals.

Tellingly, researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), the University of California (Berkeley, Santa Cruz), and the University of Vienna have determined that comb jellies, also known as ctenophores, roamed our waters before the sponges made their appearance.

These fascinating animals still exist with us today, and more than 150 different species of comb jellyfish have been discovered around the world.

Some of them are even among the most poisonous beings on the planet. The biologists responsible for this study extracted the genome of these jellyfish and compared it with that of other species, unraveling patterns of similarity that go back to the very dawn of time.

Although it was known that these animals were among the first to inhabit the Earth, until now it had not been possible to demonstrate that they were the true pioneers of our planet.

However, these jellyfish also have an ancestor, albeit at the molecular level. The study refers to a primordial single-celled organism that branched off into two distinct evolutionary lines.

From one of them arose, in the first place, the comb jellyfish, and from the other, the sponges that appeared shortly after.

The authors of the study explain that, by tracing the chromosomes of jellyfish, they found the same “fingerprint” in other species, even hundreds of millions of years later.

This surprising discovery gives comb jellyfish the crown of being the oldest animal species on the planet, whose genome has branched into hundreds of thousands of variants, giving rise to all the animals that have inhabited, inhabit and will inhabit our beloved planet Earth.