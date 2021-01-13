The Belarusian regime, the last dictatorship in Europe if the authoritarian drifts of Hungary and Poland are put aside, in 2012 organized a death squad that aimed to assassinate political dissidents who were refugees abroad.

An investigation of the environment EuObserver ensures, with documents from the dictatorship of Alexander Lukashenko, what a journalist living as a refugee in Ukraine was murdered in 2016.

The operation was organized to end the life of that journalist (Pavel Cheremet) and three former political leaders who had taken refuge in Germany after leaving the regime.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for 26 years, would have allocated 1.2 million euros to the death squad. The European Union maintains sanctions against Belarus.

Cheremet, who was living in Moscow in 2012, where he had taken refuge after fleeing Minsk, was killed in July 2016 in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, by the explosion of a sticky bomb placed under your vehicle.

Belarusian security forces detain protesters during a march of opponents to Lukashenko in the Belarusian capital. Minsk, in September. Photo: AFP

His assassination, shortly after Russia intervened in Ukraine to take arms over the Ukrainian province of Crimea and supported pro-Russian separatists in Donbass, the southeastern region of Ukraine with arms and men, was then attributed to the Russian secret services Ukrainians.

Even the Ukrainian Justice had investigated for years, without much success, in the environment of the secret services of his country without suspecting that the murderers of Cheremet had come from neighboring Belarus on orders of his government.

Secret records and documents

Research EuObserver, an online medium specialized in information on European institutions, is based on documents and an audio recording of just over 20 minutes.

In that audio file, Vadim Zaitsev, head of the Belarusian secret services between 2008 and 2012 (they are still called KGB) discusses the organization of the murders with the members of the ‘Alpha Group’, a special unit that had to commit them.

Thousands of people demonstrated for weeks in Belarus last year against the disputed elections that Alexander Lukashenko won in August amid accusations of fraud. Photo: AP

The conversation discusses how the Belarusian agents intended to infiltrate Germany and how they would assassinate their targets in such a way that the Belarusian regime could not be accused.

The murders of people living in hiding in Germany were not carried out in part because the German secret services, alerted to the plans, alerted the targets and gave them special protection from their own secret services.

Those people, still alive, are Oleg Alkaev (former head of a Belarusian prison), Vladimir Borodach (former colonel of the Armed Forces) and Viacheslav Doudkine (former head of the anti-corruption service).

They are three high officials who over the years have moved away from the regime and who, fearing for their lives, they ended up fleeing and seeking refuge in Germany, habitual destination of Russian and Belarusian dissidents.

The source of the recording that served EuObserver To pull the thread is Igor Makar, a former senior Belarusian KGB official who worked for its anti-terrorist unit and now he lives hidden from the regime in a European country.

Makar told EuObserver that now, more than eight years after learning about the organization of the group of murderers, considers that the operation should be made public “in solidarity with the pro-democracy demonstrations in Belarus.”

Lukashenko’s death squads predate 2012. In December 2019, a former member of an elite unit of the Belarusian secret services confessed to the German network Deutsche Welle having belonged to one of those groups, which had assassinated three political opponents in 1999, including the former Interior Minister Yuri Zakharenko.

The role of the siloviki (as members of the secret services are known in Russia and Belarus) is essential in maintaining the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Without their support, the last dictator in Europe would see his chair shake.

Brussels, special