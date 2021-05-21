There are two ways to remember the Spanish siege of Tenochtitlán, the Aztec capital that is today Mexico City: Like the painful birth of modern Mexico or the beginning of centuries of virtual slavery.

The battle that changed the world started on May 22, 1521 and lasted for months, until the city finally fell to the conquerors on August 13. It was one of the few times in which an army of organized natives under the command of a cacique confronted the European colonizers and kept them at bay for months. Their final defeat helped set the course for the conquest and colonization that followed.

“The fall of Tenochtitlán opened the modern history of the West”, said historian Salvador Rueda, director of the Chapultepec Museum in the Mexican capital.

A way of remembering what happened is symbolized by a plaque in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas that pays tribute to the indigenous Mexicans, Spanish colonialism and Mexico. ‘modern’ mixed race that generated the conquest.

The Conquest of Tenochtitlán is one of the famous murals by Diego Rivera in the National Palace of Mexico City

The three cultures are represented in three buildings: An Aztec temple in ruins, a colonial church built on its ruins, and a modern municipal office built in the 1960s. “It was neither triumph nor defeat. It was the painful birth of the mestizo people that is Mexico today,” he says. the plate.

That feeling, promoted by the government since the 1920s – since Mexico is a unified nation, where everyone is of mixed race, with the blood of the conquerors and the conquered – is as stagnant as the office building of the 1960s.

Much of the building is surrounded by ribbons because its marble facade is falling apart and indigenous or dark-skinned Mexicans continue to be discriminated against by their lighter-skinned compatriots.

A few blocks away there is a much stronger and perhaps more accurate message, on a wall of the small church in Tequipeuhcán, a place whose name in the Nahuatl language synthesizes everything.

Memory

“Tequipeuhcan: Place where slavery began”says the plate. “Here the emperor Cuauhtemotzin was taken prisoner on the afternoon of August 13, 1521.”

The mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, sums it up like this: “The fall of Mexico-Tenochtitlan opened a history of epidemics, abuses and 300 years of colonial Mexico “.

The ruins of an Aztec temple, a church and a modern building, in Mexico. AP Photo

That was the norm throughout the hemisphere for three centuries. The colonizers stole the lands indigenous peoples and made them work for them, extracting the wealth for the benefit of the colonizers.

“The Spanish seemed so convinced that this model worked well that (Cortés’ second, Pedro) de Alvarado she was preparing to launch an invasion of China when he had to engage in another battle in western Mexico and he died, ” said David M. Carballo, professor of archeology, anthropology and Latin American studies at Boston University and author of the book “Collision of Worlds.” .

He added that the conquest of Mexico “really generated the globalized world, since it connected the ocean liner with the trans-Pacific and all inhabited continents. That set in motion what we now call globalization. ”

Cortés and his 900 Spaniards -more thousands of allies of indigenous groups oppressed by the Aztecs- They began the siege on May 22, 1521. They entered Mexico City in 1520, but were turned away a few months later, suffering heavy losses and leaving behind most of the gold they had looted.

A mural with the conqueror Hernan Cortes and the Aztec emperor Moctezuma, in Mexico City. AP Photo

The Spanish, however, were much better prepared for a war of conquest. They had spent much of the previous seven centuries fighting to reconquer Spain from the Arab occupiers. Surprisingly, were able to take advantage of their naval combat experience in the Mediterranean in the battle for the Aztec capital, which stands in a raised valley more than 2,100 meters (7,000 feet) above sea level and hundreds of kilometers from the sea.

Tenochtitlan it was surrounded by a lake, crossed by causeways, and the Spanish built brigs – a kind of floating combat platforms – to face the Aztecs in their canoes.

The campaign led to a series of brutal fighting, lasting months, for the control of the causeways that led to the city.

The Aztecs scored several victories, took many Spanish prisoners and captured weapons which they later used against the conquerors.

The memory on a plaque. AP Photo

On one occasion they captured 60 Spaniards and slaughtered them one by one – probably taking their still beating hearts out of their chests – in full view of the other Spaniards. The same conquerors they admitted the effect was terrifying.

The horses



But the Spaniards made good use of the experience gained in sieges during the recently concluded reconquest of Spain. They interrupted the supply of fresh water and food to the city, and they were reinforced with indigenous subjugated by the Aztecs, tired of paying tribute to them.

His most powerful weapon was not horses, fighting dogs, or primitive muskets. Do not follow the tricks used to capture the Aztec emperor Moctezuma, who died in 1520, and, later, to the Inca emperor Atahualpa. His most effective weapon was smallpox.

During Cortés’s short stay in Mexico City in 1520, the Aztecs began to get smallpox, theoretically brought by the African slaves brought by the Spanish.

The Templo Mayor, in the center of the Mexican capital. AP Photo

Carlos Viesca, a medical historian at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said that at least 150,000 of the city’s 300,000 residents probably died before the Spanish could reconquer the city. He says that when they did, someone said that “We were walking on corpses.”

In the end, Viesca indicated, Cuauhtémoc -the last Aztec emperor- “had few soldiers with strength to fight. ”

The medical anthropologist Sandra Guevara highlighted that smallpox was so lethal for the indigenous people – who had not been exposed to it and had not developed immune defenses – that those who survived probably they went blind or they suffered from gangrene in the legs, noses and mouths.

When the city fell there were so many corpses that the Spanish could not fully occupy it for months. The only way to remove the stench was to demolish the houses of the Aztecs and bury them under the rubble.

An Aztec grave with a construction upstairs in the center of the Mexican capital. AP Photo

Cuitláhuac, a respected leader who succeeded Moctezuma and preceded Cuauhtémoc, died of smallpox in late 1520, before the siege began.

“If Cuitláhuac had not died, the history of Mexico would have been different,” Guevara said.

The emperor Cuauhtémoc -Quauhtemotzin for the Aztecs- took command and effectively led the resistance to the siege of 1521.

But in August, hounded on the eastern edge of town, surrendered or was captured. He was tortured, because the Spaniards wanted to recover the gold they had left in 1520. Stoic to the end, Cuauhtémoc allegedly gave the Spaniards a knife and told them to kill him.

Still today is such a tragic and revered figure that for centuries Mexicans have been encouraged to imitate their useless sacrifice. When six cadets were surrounded by US troops at a military academy in Mexico City during the 1847 invasion, it is said that, instead of surrendering, they hanged themselves. They are considered national heroes.

The failed defense of Tenochtitlán was a preview of the useless resistance of the natives to numerous European armies, with fixed positions and sieges. Apart from some fighting between the Spanish and Inca armies during Francisco Pizarro’s conquest of Peru in 1536, the indigenous resistance consisted of a guerrilla war, periodic incursions and withdrawals to remote or difficult-to-access areas.

