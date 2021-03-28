For the second year in a row, Juana Viale put on the hostess outfit of The Night of Mirtha Legrand, replacing his grandmother. The return of the diva’s granddaughter to the head of the El Trece cycle had several novelties. In addition, the classic duel for the rating was reissued with Andy Kusnetzoff, which had already premiered the fifth season of We can talk (Telefe) last Saturday.

Juana debuted with a musical opening where Viale herself and Martín Bossi stood out, one of the guests of the night. The staging was directed by Valeria Ambrosio, the choreography by Elizabeth de Chapeaurouge (Cabaret and Priscila, among others), the music of Juan Blas Caballero and the camera direction of Pablo del Pozo.

“Welcome to another cycle. With a lot of good energy. We are in a new house that you are going to see, because it is incredible, “said Juana after the opening. As the producer had advanced Nacho Viale, this year the cycle is broadcast from the new studio of La Corte -of 500 square meters-, with a renewed scenography.

Juana Viale, at the beginning of the 2021 season of “La Noche de Mirtha Legrand”. Capture TV

“I’m re nervous, for a change. I don’t get used to this. I want to start by thanking you. I’m not going to get excited … To my grandmother, Mrs. Mirtha Legrand, who is waiting for her second dose, of course. To all my new work team, because we have moved, we are in La Corte. To Martín Bossi, a beautiful human being. To my boyfriend and friends ”, Viale continued in his welcome message, showing a light blue Gino Bogani dress.

Besides Bossi -who returns to the theater with Comedy Tour-, Juana’s Saturday table was made up of three other conductors: Matías Martin, Darío Barassi, who is going through a great moment at the helm of 100 Argentines say, Y Diego Leuco, co-conductor of Telenoche with Luciana Geuna.

Juana and The night of Mirtha Legrand -who said that he will return when the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine is applied- they started at 21.30 o’clock, scoring 6.7 rating points as soon as it went on the air, a little below the 9.8 that at that time it had the famous edition of Pass word on Telefe.

Podemos Hablar was the most viewed of the day with an average of 10.1 rating points.

With Bossi’s musical painting, which mixed several themes with the classic curtain by Mirtha Legrand, it immediately climbed to 7.3, still behind Iván de Pineda’s program, which climbed to 10.9 with El Rosco final between Kapanga’s Mono and Fernando Carlos.

At 22 o’clock the second broadcast of the year of the fifth season of PH, with Moria Casán, Leticia Siciliani, Soledad Fandiño, Jonás Gutiérrez and Rocío Quiroz as guests. In its first minutes, the Telefe program scored 10.6 points, against the 7.7 it recorded The Night of Mirtha.

It is worth remembering that since last Saturday, We can talk it also showed a renewed scenography with a futuristic aesthetic, and new segments. In addition, the table where the guests eat is arranged in the form of a puzzle, as if to maintain the mandatory distances.

Andy’s cycle prevailed against the debut of a new season of “La Noche de Mirtha”.

This Sunday they met Saturday’s official averages, beyond the instantaneous “minute by minute” measurement: the battle for the rating had Kusnetzoff as the winner.

PH ended up averaging 10.1 points, being the most watched of the day on open TV. For its part, Mirtha’s night driven by Juana Viale averaged 7.5 and was the third most watched program of the day, in back of Famous passwords, with 8.1.

