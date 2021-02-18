“We are very happy for this new cycle. Is a great challenge, but we are ready to carry it out. We have a lot to learn ”. This is how Luciana Geuna presented herself this Wednesday 17, at 20:02, in the new Telenoche, by El Trece: with mixed emotions with those of the brand new protocol school return in these arduous days of a pandemic. And his partner Diego Leuco He turned his eyes to the camera to mark the stellar start: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Telenoche. We come to build something between us and with you ”.

How long will it take to dethrone the competition, Telefe, in this new normal?

The data left by this first program, in addition to the ductile interaction between Geuna and Leuco, was the sustained presence of Jorge Lanata as a columnist, to reinforce the prime time news meter and to provide his disciples his political rage and even his improvised gags. According to the Moskita Muerta Twitter account, the start of the new Telenoche had a peak of 8 points, which was maintained with the presence of the founder of Page 12 onscreen

The new Telenoche will have it regularly, but there will also be a long battery of figures to tip the balance of rating and information: Nelson Castro will follow the pandemic issues, Daniel Malnatti will treat sensitive stories, Marcelo Bonelli and Edgardo Alfano they will give their voices, more people from the house will come and return Carlos Pagni, with strategic total analysis.

A fast pace and a good interaction marked the debut of Diego Leuco and Luciana Geuna as hosts of the most legendary news program on Argentine television. / Photo Press El Trece

But the initial night was of the two young men in charge and also of Lanata, the great third leg of the debut. Geuna’s first greeting set the starting rhythm. In seconds, several images of previous versions of the news (from black and white to color), and the brand new host opened with a natural nervousness.

“This program is 55 years old and you are there, on the other side. For me it is a pride to be the third woman after Mónica (Cahen D’Anvers) and María Laura (Santillán)“, he pointed. And he finished firmly: “Today as always we tell you what we live”. Everything, in total harmony with the presentation of his running mate: “The history of Telenoche is enormous and this is a great responsibility.”

They both went on to shrewdly read the headlines of the day’s news: “All vaccinated. That is the promise of the Government here at the end of the year ”. Another: “370 thousand. That is the number of kids who started classes in two million establishments ”. Another: “The ring: incredible revelation after the death of Carlos Menem.” Another: “Accused. The Government denounced the main food companies for generating shortages “.

And an ad turned up the heat in the studio. “Jorge Lanata is coming, our new star columnist!”, Geuna, in a discreet purple dress, celebrated, while another camera focused on the smiling journalist in the plaid suit in the foreground. But we would have to wait. The tone of the new Telenoche changed from the formal news to the emotional, with the anticipation of “incredible Argentina”: Daniel Malnatti’s column with sad stories of life around the country.

Diego Leuco and Luciana Geuna as interlocutors of his old boss and star columnist of the new Telenoche. / Photo Press El Trece

Within a minute the iconic image arrived: Leuco and Geuna appeared sitting behind the large desk of the traditional cycle. Have they perceived their joint adrenaline? What have they said to each other between takes? Behind, on the screen within the screen, scenes of “the desperate search for Ivana Modica” were seen in La Falda, Córdoba.

Interviews on the case allowed Leuco and Geuna a break, with correspondent Sebastián Domenech providing the police details. In order not to waste seconds, Leuco introduced Rolando Barbano, a journalist seasoned in criminal matters, to talk about Ivana’s partner, Javier Galván, the main suspect in the disappearance.

So yes, at 8:12 p.m. the Lanata column began. “They are neither left nor right. They are useless”, The former boss of both drivers threw as a headline. How was Lanata’s first contribution to your favorite duo? In the manner of a cordial political coffee chat, provided with strong data and your opinions on how the government handled the pandemic, from the quarantine of March 20, 2020 until these days of the growing vaccination campaign.

Lanata laughed when he lashed out at President Alberto Fernández, he was surprised by agreeing on a specific argument with Vice President Cristina Fernández, and after a while he chose to talk about the issue of femicides, with the videograph highlighting his words: “The government is doing an empty marketing with gender violence”, Shooting. Lanata’s next topic was even more incendiary: health. “It will take time to vaccinate. Hopefully the amount of vaccines will be needed ”. And at 8:23 p.m., to rest a little, he left his ultra-Lanatesque motto: “I think vaccinating gives them political profit”.

At 8:28 p.m., sixteen minutes later, Lanata was still talking in intimate interaction with Leuco and Geuna. She already showed a greater tranquility after the middle of the debut. The return of face-to-face education (after a year of hard schooling by Zoom) was Geuna’s best beat to relax. “I want to thank all of the staff who took the lead on this titanic task,” he said.

He spoke of Buenos Aires schools, but the phrase had its resonance in the Telenoche studio. At 8:32 p.m. Lanata had already said goodbye, but another veteran voice emerged on camera, standing: Nelson Castro, in his role as a columnist for the pandemic. “The government needs the epic of the vaccine, but reality denies it day by day. Hopefully this changes for the good of all ”, urged the doctor-communicator.

Nelson Castro, another of the columnists of the new format of the newscast, dedicated his speech to the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic. / Photo Press El Trece

The journalist made his intervention standing in front of a large digital panel with the different percentages on the vaccines administered so far and those that will arrive in the following phases, while both drivers asked him questions to enhance the dynamics. Until, at 8:35 p.m., Castro said goodbye.

“The basic basket rose more than inflation”, the son of Alfredo Leuco read another videograph, plus other economic data and the fluency of Telenoche brand: the hard information out loud and the emotional, in the middle voice. “This is how this new column starts, Amazing Argentina, with Daniel Malnatti ”, Geuna introduced the chronicler who became a federal traveler, whose first issue, with images recorded in El Turbio, Chubut, had an intriguing title: “When school is not essential”. There where “you got there on horseback and by car 60 years ago.”

With a background of charango with digital reverbs, Malnatti entered his own incredible Argentina and rode a white horse to that Patagonian destination to confirm: “The only school in the area is closed”. So far from Buenos Aires and from his news anxiety, Malnatti asked: “Are they closing school because there are no boys, or does school have to be there for boys to come?” The paradoxical question did not need an answer: “Without school, the boys must stop living in this place”, it was read on the screen, about the Chubut town.

Daniel Malnatti provided a critical as well as emotional look in his block “Amazing Argentina”. / Photo Press El Trece

“Another sample of these politicians who fill their mouths …”, Malnatti got angry. It was there that Geuna and Leuco announced the first pause, seated in red armchairs located a few inches from each other. There were twelve minutes left for the closing of the new Telenoche. It would be long minutes to recalculate. The pair returned at 8:59 p.m. to talk again with Barbano, this time about the “historical theft of Menem’s ring, made of gold and with an onyx stone. It is the one he used during their presidencies.” The revelation was final: “They suspect three nurses. ”Barbano elaborated: when the event occurred “The cameras were not working”.

At 21:02, Geuna and Leuco looked at each other with newsworthy spark and let José Bianco anticipate the forecast until Friday. They will be quiet days with good wishes.

“Look, Lucianita, to end this important day, this is for you”, smiled Leuco, and handed him a huge bouquet of flowers, the driver blushed and her partner added: “Until here, the news. Thanks for being”. And the last word was left for the final greeting and Geuna’s low voice, which resounded without trembling: “Thank you very much. See you tomorrow”.

Telenoche 2021

Monday to Friday at 20, by El Trece

Drivers: Diego Leuco and Luciana Geuna.

Columnists: Nelson Castro, Daniel Malnatti, Martín Ciccioli, Federico Wiemeyer, Mario Markic, José Bianco, Eduardo Van der Kooy, Rolando Barbano, Marcelo Bonelli, Edgardo Alfano, Joaquín Morales Solá, Carlos Pagni and Jorge Lanata.

