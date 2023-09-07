The story between Sergio Ramos and Sevilla began 18 years ago. The camero is back home today after being presented to more than 22,000 people. Below we show you the entire story of his controversy with the club:
When did all the controversy between Ramos and the club start?
To understand the facts we have to go back to 2005, when Sergio Ramos signed for Real Madrid. Sevilla with del Nido at the helm said that his transfer was not going to be negotiated, that he would only leave the club if someone deposited the termination clause. Which was not the case, Sevilla did negotiate the transfer with Real Madrid. On the last day of the market, René Ramos and Pedro Bravo went to the LaLiga offices to deposit the money for the clause, something that was frowned upon by the ”Biris”, Seviila’s ultra group.
Why did this hurt Ramos so much?
The footballer considers that his love for Sevilla is from the heart, because his grandfather made him a Sevilla player from a young age and he did not understand why other players who had left like Rakitic or Dani Alves were applauded when they arrived in Nervión, while he they whistled and insulted him. A turning point was when after playing with Real Madrid there, his grandfather left the field crying for the insults towards the player.
How did Sergio Ramos take his revenge?
In the 2017 Copa del Rey, Real Madrid played at the Sánchez Pizjuán and Sergio Ramos had one goal, to score in the north end goal, that of the ”Biris”. The opportunity presented itself in the form of a penalty and Sergio decided to throw it ‘panenka’ style and head towards the stands, turning around and pointing to the name on his shirt, but immediately apologized to the other funds in the stadium. His war was only against the radical group, who has issued a statement against his signing by the entity. Will he end up getting along with the Biris?
