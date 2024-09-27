According to the criteria of
As reported Telemundostorm surges and destructive winds have hit with “unprecedented” force in the region. Hence Tens of kilometers have already been left without electricity in the state and at least one person has died.
In this regard, the State Highway Police reported the death of a driver in the city of Tampa after a fence fell on his vehicle. For their part, until now they are 74,000 towns are without electricity and approximately 80 power lines are down. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stated that crews have been busy responding to emergency calls which have exceeded 200 since 2 AM and are primarily focused on Davis Island.
Good morning! Part of the damage from the Hurricane #Helene in #Tampa. Now as a tropical storm it continues to be a threat from tornadoes and flooding. Whom #Georgia a million without electricity. We do have. Everyone okay? Don’t go out! pic.twitter.com/Ai3fX2QGg4
What to do in the face of the consequences of Hurricane Helene in the United States
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notes that historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding, including numerous major landslides, will continue, so you need to take precautions. The authorities recommend taking the following actions:
- Evacuation: If local authorities issue evacuation orders, follow them immediately. Do not wait until the last minute to leave vulnerable areas.
- Safe haven: Seek shelter in an interior room away from windows. If possible, go to a public shelter approved by authorities.
- Essential Supplies: Have an emergency kit on hand with water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and medications for several days.
- Home reinforcement: secure doors and windows, using wooden panels or shutters. Remove loose objects from the outside.
- Communication– Stay informed through official sources such as the National Hurricane Center and local governments to receive real-time alerts and updates.
