In the last hours, Helene made landfall in Florida as a dangerous category 4 hurricane and so far these are the damages that have been reported. This is how Tampa was left after his passing.

According to the media News Channel 8since its arrival on Thursday night, September 26, Hurricane Helene, now classified as a tropical stormhas caused significant damage to the Tampa Bay area ranging from floods, storm damage and even deaths.

As reported Telemundostorm surges and destructive winds have hit with “unprecedented” force in the region. Hence Tens of kilometers have already been left without electricity in the state and at least one person has died.

In this regard, the State Highway Police reported the death of a driver in the city of Tampa after a fence fell on his vehicle. For their part, until now they are 74,000 towns are without electricity and approximately 80 power lines are down. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stated that crews have been busy responding to emergency calls which have exceeded 200 since 2 AM and are primarily focused on Davis Island.

Good morning! Part of the damage from the Hurricane #Helene in #Tampa. Now as a tropical storm it continues to be a threat from tornadoes and flooding. Whom #Georgia a million without electricity. We do have. Everyone okay? Don’t go out! pic.twitter.com/Ai3fX2QGg4 — Glenda Umaña (@glendaumanah) September 27, 2024

What to do in the face of the consequences of Hurricane Helene in the United States



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notes that historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding, including numerous major landslides, will continue, so you need to take precautions. The authorities recommend taking the following actions: