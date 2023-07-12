River is already in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and about to be crowned in the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer: the “Millionaire” already knows that his rival in that instance for the continental tournament will be Inter Porto Alegrewhich he will first receive and then visit in search of a place in the rooms.
On Núñez’s club side there are three other Brazilian teams: Atlético Paranaense, Fluminense and Flamengo. With Paranaense they could meet in the quarterfinals, while with Fluminense and Flamengo in the semifinals. We review the history facing teams from that country in the round of 16: the overall record and the last five corresponding matches.
How is the record between River and Brazilian teams in the round of 16?
In the entire history of the Copa Libertadores, River played five times against Brazilian clubs in the round of 16, won four and lost one.
The four victories were followed: 2003 and 2006 against Corinthians, 2019 against Cruzeiro and 2020 against Atlético Paranaense. The only fall and elimination was against Gremio in 2002.
The Gaucho team won both matches in the round of 16 of that edition (2-1 away and 4-0 at home), so they clearly prevailed in the series and eliminated “Millionaire” without objection.
River won both games 2-1 and went to the quarterfinals. In the second leg, Demichelis scored, today coach of the River Plate first team.
River beat its rival 3-2 in the first leg, and 3-1 in the second leg, with a brace from Gonzalo Higuaín. He outplayed his rival in both matches.
The “Millionaire”, who would later lose the final against Flamengo in the blink of an eye, beat Cruzeiro in the round of 16 after drawing 0-0 in the first leg and 0-0 in the second leg, winning on penalties 4-2.
In 2020, before losing to Palmeiras in the semifinals, River beat Athletico Paranaense in the round of 16 (and Nacional in the quarterfinals). The first leg in Brazil was 1-1 with a goal from Paulo Díaz, and the second leg was 1-0 with a goal from De la Cruz.
