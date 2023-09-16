In a stealthy operation, the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador extradited to the United States Ovidio Guzmán López, alias El Ratón, son of capo Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Loera, sentenced in that country for several drug trafficking crimes.

On the anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Independence struggle, and without official information from Mexican authorities, Agents from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) assigned to Interpol removed the leader of the Los Chapitos faction, of the Sinaloa Cartel, from the El Altiplano prison in the morning..

He was transferred by helicopter to the Toluca International Airport, State of Mexico, to take a plane to Chicago, where he was handed over to be presented before an Illinois Court for cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking crimes.

Guzmán López, whose extradition was confirmed by United States authorities, He was aboard the Bombardier Challenger 605 plane, registration XB-NWD, of the FGR, the same one in which his father was extradited and politicians such as Emilio Lozoya Austin, Roberto Borge and the businessman Alonso Ancira.

In the afternoon, the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick B. Garland, confirmed the transfer of El Ratón to his country, as a result of police cooperation with Mexico.

Through a statement released by the Department of Justice, Prosecutor Garland stated that this action is the most recent step by the US authorities to attack the operations of Los Chapitos. accused by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of flooding the United States with fentanyl.

This action is the latest step in the Justice Department’s effort to target all aspects of the cartel’s operations.

“Today (Friday, September 15), as a result of police cooperation between the United States and Mexico, Ovidio Guzmán López, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited to the United States. This action is the latest step in the Justice Department’s effort to target all aspects of the cartel’s operations.”

The US official thanked the Mexican government for the extradition of Guzmán Lópezconsidered to be in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel laboratories for the production of fentanyl.

This is how Sinaloa was left after the capture of Chapo Guzmán’s son last January.

“The fight against the cartels has involved incredible courage on the part of U.S. law enforcement and Mexican military and law enforcement service members, many of whom have given their lives in the pursuit of justice.” . “I thank them and the Department’s prosecutors for their work and their sacrifice.”

“I also thank our counterparts in the Mexican government for this extradition.” And he warned: “The Department of Justice will continue to target those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country.”

Ovidio Guzmán was arrested last January in Mexico and was imprisoned in the Altiplano penitentiary center in the state of Mexico, in the center of the country. The Mexican authorities accuse him of crimes against health and carrying firearms, but they are also investigating him for crimes linked to organized crime.

Ovidio Guzmán had already been detained on October 17, 2019 in Culiacán (northwest), but was released by order of the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the middle of an assault by the criminal organization.

The leftist president then defended his decision, stating that a bloodbath was avoided when military personnel were surrounded by armed people.

Ovidio Guzmán López studied at the Ceyca private school.

33 years old, thin and with thick eyebrows, Guzmán is the best known of “Los Chapitos”, a clan also formed by his brothers Joaquín, Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán.

He is known as “El Ratón”, a nickname his father would have given him, according to a corrido dedicated to him by the musical band Codigo FN. In the song “I’m the Mouse” he is described as a “boss with a lot of brains”, “hot-blooded and action-oriented”, and passionate about luxury cars.

The accusations that Ovidio Guzmán will face in the US

According to the indictment filed in the Illinois Court, Guzmán López assumed control of the Sinaloa Cartel after his father’s arrest in 2016and was responsible for the shipment of tons of cocaine, marijuana and other drugs that were distributed throughout the Chicago area.

The Chicago accusation also accuses Los Chapitos of murder, kidnapping and assault against police officers, rivals and members of their own cartel.

DEA and government officials accuse the Sinaloa Cartel of acting with excessive brutality. In April, prosecutor Garland explained that his contempt for life was such that “Los Chapitos” fed “some of their victims, dead or alive,” to pet tigers.

Just last week, A federal judge endorsed the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán López and asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to comment on the matter, the agency that finally granted the delivery.

Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán.

El Ratón is also wanted by a New York Court for being the main producer and distributor of fentanyl. A drug 50 times more powerful than heroin and that has caused a good part of the 109,000 deaths from overdoses in 2022 in the country, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to Washington, Mexican cartels negotiate the sale and import of chemicals from China with which they manufacture this opioid.

Likewise, Guzmán faces charges in Washington, District of Columbia.

Since September 2019, there was a diplomatic letter from the United States government requesting the arrest for extradition purposes of Guzmán López, leader of Los Chapitos, with an operations center in the capital of Sinaloa.

In January of this year, the head of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, stated that Ovidio Guzmán López’s main activity within Los Chapitos was the operation of laboratories where methamphetamines are produced.

