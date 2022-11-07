27 years ago, Televisa produced one of its most famous telenovelas, “María, la del barrio”, the same one that starred the actress and singer Thalía. She was accompanied by a cast of renowned actors, including Fernando Colunga, Iran Eory, Carmen Salinas and more.

but it was also present Itatí Cantoral, who at the age of 20 played the villain of the plot, Soraya Montegro. The character not only fascinated viewers, but with a single sentence he became part of the history of international television.

The origin of “Damn crippled”

With Soraya disappointed in the De la Vega family, who preferred María Hernández over her, the woman plans to take revenge on her rival using Nandito, her son. Although at first she falls in love with him, he realizes her intentions, leaves her, and sets his eyes on Alicia, Montenegro’s stepdaughter. With both sharing a tender kiss, the antagonist sees them and launches her iconic phrase: “What are you doing kissing the damn cripple”?!

But was this phrase improvised or was it part of the script? In conversation with the W Radio network, the actress was asked about the origin behind Soraya’s popular scene. She said that everything was part of the script, but that the interpretation and the drama that he applied was his personal stamp.

“It was written, I was directed by Beatriz Sheridan, I remember. I was about 20 years old. He was quite young and did not have that power to change the scenes or the texts that they gave us,” Cantoral said.

Soraya Montenegro from “María, la del barrio” is the character that catapulted Itatí Cantoral to fame. (Photo: Things)

Regarding the impact of “María, la del barrio”, he said that he never imagined that this telenovela would have the fame it has today.

“I have always said that it has been something from God. If we had planned everything as successes in my career, maybe it wouldn’t have turned out like this. You can plan many things and deliver yourself, but the last word, that hit, that differentiates you from the others, for me, is a divine halo. He mentioned.