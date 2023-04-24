In 1998, Magaly Medina She was on the front page of all the newspapers with her controversial ‘panties dance’, which she performed for the first time in one of her programs when she invited the Euphoria group to interpret the theme “Come to dance”, in the voice of the singer Ruth Karina. Let’s remember that ‘Urraca’ was chosen as the godmother of the group from Iquito and in one of her presentations she took the stage to show her best dance steps. In this sense, this participation was what gave rise to the tv presenter ‘take off’ your undergarment later.

Magaly Medina was no stranger to her humor when reliving a controversial episode of her career. Photo: composition/capture/ATV

YOU CAN SEE: Jorge Benavides stirs up the networks after reviving a parody of Magaly Medina and her “panties dance”

How did the myth arise that Magaly ‘taught her pants’?

Magaly Medina has said countless times that that controversial dance was armed and that he had a double garment on. The host featured in various programs and on her channel Youtube what motivated her to do it and it is as a result of the time she got on the stage at one of Euforia’s concerts to dance next to Ruth Karina.

But she did not count on the journalists present to focus on her from below, since she was wearing a short dress. The TV presenter He says that after that the headlines said things like “he taught his underwear in concert”, when it was not true. She joked that she never actually wore a panties.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly and her witty joke after recreating her popular dance: “Normally I’m without panties”

Why did Magaly “take off her pants” on her show?

After that, Magaly Medina invited the Euphoria group to his program and suggested that Ruth Karina do that dance. “The production got me a nice little underwear and I put it on over mine, I had mine, logically,” said ‘Urraca’.

So much so that he told her that, at the moment the chorus sounds, she would pretend that she was taking off her underwear.

Magaly Medina blames Montesinos for people thinking that she really took off her panties

“I have always thought that this was some kind of order from Vladimiro Montesinos, who at that time managed all the chicha press to make people believe that it had been like that and people believed it to this day and it was not like that”Magaly pointed out to Trome about the myth of the dance with Ruth Karina.

#Magalys #famous #panties #dance #born #Ruth #Karina