“It was her inevitable fate: Liselotte had to be directed by a playwright to her destiny to become a full-length comedy princess. Instead of one playwright, two came: Rudolf Presber with Leo Walther Stein, and yesterday their work was acclaimed with a great theatrical success ”, Monty Jacobs reported in the“ Vossische Zeitung ”on June 6, 1919 about the first performance of the Scribe template “Liselott von der Pfalz”, a piece made from grateful material, in the Berlin Komödienhaus. The critic saw “a matter of the theater agents, the provincial directors” and a “mixture of sentimentality, patriotism, educational philistine”. Lucie Höflich played the title role. Liselotte’s husband, Duke Philipp von Orléans, brother of Louis XIV, gave Leonhard Haskel “with resolute idiot comedy”.

As a remedy, Jacobs recommended once again pulling out “the two beautiful island volumes, Letters from Duchess Elisabeth Charlotte von Orléans”: “In the theater, the bowels revolt when clumsy and coarse snapping is trumpeted as Germanness. In the book you read the words of the brave woman from the Palatinate with a warmed soul: ‘I have always considered it an honor to be a German.’ “

“Greetings from home in the field”

In March 1917 the “Heidelberger Soldiers’ Booklet for Field and Hospital” was published by the Red Cross publishing house. Jakob Wille, director of the Heidelberg University Library from 1902 to 1922, contributed “local and contemporary things from the letters of Liselotte” from the Palatinate to this good Palatine “packet of literary gifts of love from old and new times”. Because “when greetings from home go out into the field, then probably no figure from the past of the Palatinate and Heidelberg is so closely related to the men and young men, who put their lives against a world of enemies for the home, as the elector Karl Ludwig von der Pfalz daughter Elisabeth Charlotte ”.



Did she look more like that in reality? Liselotte in the painting by Pierre Mignard (around 1680)

:



Image: Picture Alliance





The devastation with which French troops in the Orléans War (1688 to 1697) – Louis XIV had instigated him on the pretext of inheritance claims of his sister-in-law – had systematically swept over the Palatinate, evoking menetekel, Wille spurred his compatriots on: “The Palatinate from out in the trenches today ”he said with his life that“ Liselotte’s complaints do not turn into a bleak truth again ”. Wille put the (intellectual) tools in his knapsack with half a dozen derogatory remarks by Liselotte about “the perfidious Albion”, price class: “The English nation is an evil, false and ungrateful nation” (1719).

Wille had in 1907 in the series “German character heads. Monuments of German personalities from their writings ”published a 140-page selection from Elisabeth Charlotte’s letters. It should “express everything that defines the inner being: love and hate, joy and sadness, laughing and crying, seriousness and humor, poetic mood and rough prose”. “Only the strongly obscene and even offensive and common in thoughts and expression for the feeling of that less sensitive time could not find a place here”, but under no circumstances should “a single color be brought into the picture of Liselotte as the basic tone”, “precisely its lack has distinguished this morally strong nature from all its surroundings ”.