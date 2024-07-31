According to a statement by the Revolutionary Guards, Haniyeh was killed along with one of his bodyguards, which was confirmed by the Iranian News Agency, which said, “Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence in Tehran was targeted.”

The movement said in a statement that Haniyeh “died as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.”

The Iranian Tasnim News Agency also reported that “the investigation into the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas is underway and the results will be announced soon.”

Hamas Political Bureau member Musa Abu Marzouk considered that “Haniyeh’s assassination is a cowardly act and will not pass in vain.”