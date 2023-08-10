On a cold night in the city of Buenos Aires, Boca defeated Nacional from Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after having tied 2-2 at La Bombonera in what was a highly contested match with a lot of tension on both sides. The goals for Jorge Almirón’s team were scored by Miguel Merentiel and Luis Advíncula while Alfonso Trezza and Juan Ignacio Ramírez scored for Bolso. It should be noted that in this match Edinson Cavani added his first minutes with the blue and gold shirt.
Now, the Argentine team is looking forward to this 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores with a table that, on paper, can be very favorable in the face of a hypothetical final. Xeneize is already waiting in the quarterfinals for its next rival, which could be Racing or Atlético Nacional de Colombia, with the Verdiblanco team having a two-goal advantage ahead of the second leg thanks to the 4-2 result obtained in the match that was played. at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
On the other side of this key, the other Quarterfinal confrontation is already known and this will be the one between Deportivo Pereira and Palmeiras. The Colombians come from eliminating Independiente del Valle but they also have the experience of having shared the group stage with the team led by Jorge Almirón. While Verdão left Atlético Mineiro on the road by an aggregate score of 1-0 and with a lot of suffering in the second leg in which Endrick was sent off, the jewel that was already sold to Real Madrid, so there is no may be in the first leg against the Colombians.
When are the Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals?
The first legs will be played during the week of August 23, while the return matches will be a week later, that is, on August 30 as an approximate date. CONMEBOL will announce the official fixture in the coming days.
