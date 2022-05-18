For the fifth date of the Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors tied 1-1 against Corinthians in La Bombonera and maintains the uncertainty in coach Sebastián Battaglia, players and company. thinking about qualifying in Group E.
Despite the notable improvement in the team’s performance and Darío’s goal Benedict that ignited the fans, the Xeneize He did not manage to sentence the classification to the next phase of the Libertadores and will have to wait for the last day.
The League Cup final is not enough. The fans and the journalists know that the most important thing is the Seventh. We review what is coming to the Xeneize and how it is positioned in the group zone:
The squad led by Sebastián Battaglia will first have to face the Professional League Cup final against Tiger next Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba.
Meanwhile, the most important event will be next Thursday, May 26: at 9:00 p.m. the classification for the next stage of the Libertadores 2022 will be played against Deportivo Cali at home. Will the locality weigh?
Due to the parity against Corinthians, Boca reached seven (7) units and climbed to the second place in Group E until new notice. We remember that the Argentine cast has one more game with respect to their pursuers Deportivo Cali and Always Ready who will play each other on Thursday at 11:00 p.m. In case there is no equality, those from Battaglia could fall one place.
After an extensive suspension, DT Sebastián Battaglia will be able to count on one more alternative for the defense: red frames It will already be available for the last clash of Group E. While you will have to wait for the same thing to happen with -among others- Sebastián Villa. Will he manage to win a place instead of the Zambrano-Izquierdoz duo?
