The Berlin coalition is once again discussing a general knife ban, but what would such a law look like in concrete terms? In Austria, a draft from the Interior Ministry has been on the table since April that is comprehensive on the one hand, but still wants to take legitimate reasons for carrying a knife into account on the other. It will not be passed before the election on September 29th, and after that it is at least questionable. But the discussion in the neighboring country shows the possibilities and limitations of such a regulation.