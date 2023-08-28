Two representatives of the current government of Dina Boluarte have generated controversy after declaring that it would be possible to adopt some measures of the security plan of El Salvador, created by its president Nayib Bukele, to combat crime in Peru.

(You can read: El Salvador: this is the inside of the mega-prison in which there are 12,000 gang members imprisoned)

Prime Minister Alberto Otárola mentioned that Said Central American country is the one that “has the least crime in Latin America and that is a reality”. In addition, he also highlighted that there was correct work to reduce the criminal incidence of gangs.

(Keep reading: Electoral Court rejects appeal against the re-election of Bukele in El Salvador)

However, he reminded the press that Peru has its own public security policy. “We have asked Congress for legislative powers to deal with various aspects,” she stressed. The president of the Judiciary, Javier Arévalo, also stated that Peru could take some of El Salvador’s security measures to adapt them “to the Peruvian experience.”

Specialists consulted by Trade They pointed out that the Salvadoran model responds to another social context, in addition to the fact that it is one that stands out only for its massive arrests of suspected gang members.

(Also: The mega sentence of a leader of the Mara Salvatrucha in El Salvador: 634 years in prison)

the beginnings



The government of President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador began in 2019, but it was during 2022 in which approximately more than 80 people died as a result of a conflict between gangs. These constant crimes, mostly carried out by the Maras Salvatruchas gang, led the president to apply a territorial control plan that stood out for its state of emergency, the seizure of prisons, the mass capture of possible suspects, among other measures. that were questioned by entities such as Amnesty International.

International media have also reported that As a result of these actions, some constitutional guarantees have been suspended and more than 70,000 people have been captured. Former Interior Minister Rubén Vargas reported that to carry out these actions the Salvadoran government had to intervene in central institutions for the rule of law such as the Judiciary, the Prosecutor’s Office and other apparatuses linked to the administration of justice and political control.

(It may interest you: They find 231 migrants locked in a truck in Mexico: more than 100 are minors)

He also commented that the homicide rate in that country did not decrease with the authoritarian measures, but rather that it had already decreased since 2015. Therefore, applying something similar in Peru would not show results, adding the fact that we do not have two or three gangs, but various types of criminal organizations and delinquents.

Photo: Marvin RECINOS / AFP

He pointed out that the “Plan Bukele” achieved as the only clear result to have neutralized the Maras, which are more than 60 thousand, with a massive arrest of all those suspected of belonging to the gang that was configured by how they looked, tattoos, criminal records , anonymous complaints, among others. “With the arrest of the Maras, what is generated in the population is the perception of security (…) It is not true that the Bukele plan is the salvation for the country’s insecurity problems,” he said.

Amnesty International reported in April this year that The Salvadoran authorities have systematically committed serious human rights violations since the emergency regime and various legislative reforms were approved. At least 132 people have died in state custody.

(Also: Will the new ferry linking El Salvador and Costa Rica help the countries’ economies?)

On the other hand, he stressed that procedural guarantees such as the presumption of innocence and the right to defense have been suspended. “Express hearings have been recorded – most of them virtual – where a judge with a confidential identity can simultaneously process up to 500 people with hardly any evidence that implicates them in the commission of a crime. Furthermore, people lack an effective defense and are barely aware of the prosecution charges,” he asserted.

In this sense, Frank Casas, an expert in citizen security policies, said that in Peru there have been very critical moments of insecurity, especially associated with the fight against terrorism, in which they have opted to “sell our freedom” for more authoritarian measures. that do not achieve the expected results. “The success against terrorism, in part, was due to the police intelligence that managed to dismantle the terrorist organization and, on the other hand, also the work of society and the State in general to banish Sendero Luminoso from some territories,” he commented.

(Furthermore: Bukele’s government detains a security adviser whom it accused of being a ‘double agent’)

He stressed that the main thing in politics is to generate greater security without the least possible cost of citizen freedom. “Going towards authoritarianism through ‘the end justifies the means’, we would be repeating history where we are going to receive authoritarian policies that do not bring results and that will later cost us much more in terms of democracy and human rights,” he concluded, stressing that more intelligence, strategies and less authoritarianism are needed to fight crime.

Vargas recalled that During the government of Alberto Fujimori, anti-terrorist legislation was established that ended up victimizing the defendants themselves for the various violations of due process. “We must remember so as not to repeat our mistakes. I am referring to the anti-terrorist emergency legislation that was established in the Fujimori government. At the time it was applauded and it was said that thanks to that it had been possible to end terrorism in Peru. That is absolutely false. The legislation generated flagrant violations of due process, flagrant violations of the constitution. This violates the right of defense of detainees. Faceless judges were also installed, ”he added.

(Also read: Harsh measure against Colombians in El Salvador: they are accused of having a criminal gang)

He stressed that these actions caused the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to issue a sentence determining that the Peruvian State should try again all those who were sentenced for treason and terrorism, respecting due process, the Inter-American Convention on Human Rights and the Constitution. . The Constitutional Court also made rulings ordering new trials. “In these new trials, many terrorists who had life sentences lowered their sentences to 25 years (…) the anti-terrorist criminal legislation ended up turning them into victims,” ​​he said.

The President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, declared that the situation in El Salvador is particular. In addition, she highlighted that In the country, work will be done hand in hand with the police and government guidelines. “We will face organized crime and criminality,” he said.

The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte.

authoritarian populism



Nayib Bukele not only has great approval in his country, but also through social networks, where he has been able to coordinate a great communication strategy to reach more people with his strong-arm message against crime while behind it, violations continue human rights.

“There is a very powerful international campaign that is playing on people’s fear. It claims to tell us that a heavy hand is the only salvation. I say, of course, a strong hand against crime, but it should not mean turning criminals into victims of a State that lowers crime levels, “said Rubén Vargas.

(Also: Wola warns that mass lawsuits threaten the right of access to justice in El Salvador)

Tamara Taraciuk Broner, director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, acknowledged that If Bukele is currently winning the narrative in El Salvador, it is because the majority of the population feels that they benefit from a greater sense of security. In this sense, he stressed that the democratic institutions that administer justice are only favoring a sector of the population and not those who are detained or in proceedings due to lack of guarantees.

“Bukele has proven to be an authoritarian populist who sells very effective slogans because they go hand in hand with this palpable sensation in the country of improvement in the issue of insecurity, which has been a huge problem for many years. There is no doubt that he has done everything possible to remove the brakes on his power. The last crudest example was the adoption of a ruling by the Constitutional Chamber (taken over by his allies) saying that he could be a candidate for immediate re-election when there are several articles of the constitution that prohibit it, ”said the specialist.

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA