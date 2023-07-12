In the vicinity of Lake Maracaibo, the largest in Latin America, an industry is developing that is giving a small boost to the battered Venezuelan economy.

A great symbol of “Saudi Venezuela”, since it was there that a sea of ​​oil was found at the beginning of the 20th century that allowed the country to become rich, especially in the 1970s. The lake has also been a great loser in the exploitation of the so-called black gold.

Numerous spills have contaminated it and have given it a striking and worrying green color in some areas.

But it is there that, against all odds, the country’s fishing and shrimp industry has flourished.

“Its basin offers great virtues and the temperature of its waters is ideal for the production of many species,” Fernando Villamizar, president of the Association of Shrimp Producers of Venezuela (Asoproco), told BBC Mundo.

“There are varieties of shrimp that are native to the lake, such as white shrimp, brown or brown shrimp, which can be caught, but we farm other varieties such as whiteleg shrimp,” he continues.

In recent years, the shrimp industry has given a new face to a lake now filled with huge pools growing shrimp that end up in restaurants in many corners of the world.

Nearly 80% of Venezuela’s shrimp exports come from the lake.

In the year 2000 a group of Venezuelan fish farmers realized the potential of the natural body of water and created the Association of Shrimp Producers of Venezuela (Asoproco), which has worked ever since to promote the development of the shrimp industry.

It is one of the few sectors that has been successful in a country that since 2013 has suffered an economic debacle never seen in a country without war.

Between that year and 2021, its economy contracted by more than 75% and at least seven million Venezuelans emigrated to other countries.

An “economic miracle”

In a nation that in 1998, when Hugo Chávez came to power, produced some 3.3 million barrels of oil a day that generated millions of dollars for the state and jobs in many other industries, fishing was not seen as a lucrative business.

But the decline of the Venezuelan oil sector, which many economists attribute to government mismanagement by the state-owned company PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela SA), caused production to fall to around 700 billion barrels a day in 2022.

It is a decline that has forced to seek to relaunch other sectors of the economy.

The fishing industry is one of the few that has managed to stay afloat during the most difficult years of the crisis and today represents a source of hope for many inhabitants of Zulia state, whose capital, Maracaibo, is on the shores of the lake.

It should be noted that oil continues to be one of the main sources of employment in the region: the lake still produces some 200,000 barrels a day, which contributes around US$4 billion a year to the Venezuelan economy.

But the importance of Zulian oil is now a shadow of what it was during Saudi Venezuela in the 1970s, when most black gold exports came from the region.

While oil activity has declined significantly in recent years, fish production grew in value by 17% in 2021 compared to 2020 and 219% since 2016, according to figures from the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), an agency of the Department of Agriculture. of the United States (USDA).

The same source affirms that the fishing industry represented 62% of the country’s agri-food exports and contributed US$422 million to the Venezuelan economy in 2022.

Only the shrimp industry generated a little less than half of that amount.

Asoproco’s Fernando Villamizar says several economists have approached him and described the shrimp industry as an “economic miracle.”

“I always answer them: ‘The economic miracle is not the shrimp industry, the miracle is called Venezuela.’ If we did not have the natural conditions that this country offers us, nothing would be possible,” adds the Zulian businessman.

A good example of such a “miracle” is Grupo Lamar, the largest shrimp producer in Venezuela, which employs some 10,000 workers.

Five years ago the company produced just 4,000 tons of shrimp, but this year it hopes to increase production to between 50,000 and 60,000 tons.

projections

From being a sector that “nobody knew about”, according to several producers, it has become an industry that employs some 300,000 people directly and indirectly, according to Asoproco.

Today, Venezuelan shrimp is exported mainly to the European Union, which is by far the main market with 77% of exports, in addition to the United States, China, Southeast Asia and Turkey. Soon the product will arrive in Russia.

Shrimp have become the country’s second export item, after oil.

Villamizar assures that although they do not receive “incentives”, the Venezuelan government supports them with the documentation to be able to export, receive accreditations and certificates in international markets.

It is estimated that this year production will exceed 80,000 tons and by 2029 the union hopes to export 600,000 tons, a figure that would put Venezuela among the top ten shrimp exporters in the world.

Abigail Mackey, agricultural attaché for the Foreign Agricultural Service at the US embassy in Bogotá, who has worked on several reports on Venezuelan agricultural production, expects the growth of the shrimp industry to continue, but says that projections for 2029 are a bit ambitious.

“Although the global demand is there, there may be structural problems to achieve that goal,” Mackey tells BBC Mundo.

Villamizar, from Asoproco, acknowledges that the shortage of gasoline and power cuts, which have become a constant in Venezuela, may end up affecting production.

The goal of producing 600,000 tons is ambitious, but it is also modest when compared to the world’s leading shrimp producer: Ecuador.

“Every day there are more people in the sector”

While Venezuela expects to export 80,000 tons of the shellfish this year, Ecuador exported more than 1.060 million tons last year.

That comparison only makes Venezuelan producers want to continue working.

“Ecuador has a lot of advantage over us. They have many more years of experience than us, but in Venezuela we still have a lot of space to exploit and our geographical location provides favorable conditions for us to continue growing,” says Villamizar.

“It will be very difficult for us to reach Ecuadorian production levels, but it is not impossible.”

At 32 years old, Andrés Ávila has worked 18 in the industry. He is one of the approximately 20 shrimp farmers who have his center in Lake Maracaibo and he assures that the growth of the industry has changed his life.

“I am very happy with the pronounced growth we have had, thanks to that I have had the opportunity to travel abroad several times to international fairs, where I have learned much more about the industry,” the president of the Camalago company told BBC World.

“In addition, I am glad that every day there are more people working in the sector and benefiting from it financially.”

Victim of the oil industry

However, in recent years there has not only been good news for shrimp farmers.

“The lake has suffered for many years from abuse by the oil industry. There are still oil spills and leaks. We have to recycle the water and treat it so that it enters our production centers clean,” Gianni Stathakis, told BBC Mundo. supply chain manager for Grupo Lamar.

“Before shrimp, the crab industry was the most important in the lake, but due to pollution and the consequent reduction in crab volumes, people turned to shrimp,” he adds.

To deal with the contamination of the lake, producers have turned to technology.

“We have filters that work within a water recirculation system. We do not pour the water into the lake and we only take from there what is lost through evaporation,” explains Fernando Villamizar.

“We take care that the water meets the conditions that the crop requires to have a high-quality product.”

a modern industry

The president of Asoproco assures that they have managed to make the industry flourish by organizing the union, training the producers, helping them to receive certifications so that they can export their products and gaining space, which has included the recruitment of more producers.

But technology and productivity have also been important.

“Thanks to the systems we have installed, we managed to reduce mortality and production cycles. When we started we had crops every 120 days, but today we already have shrimp of commercial sizes every 40-45 days,” he adds.

Abigail Mackey highlights the modernity of the Venezuelan fishing industry.

“Unlike other agricultural sectors, (producers) have their certificates to market their products, they have technical equipment and plants installed to produce 180,000 tons of shrimp,” explains the agricultural attaché of the United States Foreign Agricultural Service.

“They have the necessary infrastructure to grow and achieve their short-term goals, and they also have access to the US soybean market, the largest soybean producer in the world,” he continues.

According to figures from the US Department of Agriculture, Washington provides 90% of the soybeans needed to produce Venezuelan shrimp.

The US sanctions imposed on the regime of President Nicolás Maduro do not include transactions related to the export of agricultural and food products.

Nor do they prevent the issuance of export certificates. They are exceptions from which the Venezuelan agricultural sector and consumers have benefited.

From 2019 to date, US agricultural exports to Venezuela have grown by 360%, reaching US$809 million.

setbacks

However, the shrimp industry is not immune to the many problems facing the country either.

Apart from the difficulties in acquiring the fuel necessary to maintain and export their production, the lake’s farmers also face logistical problems.

Despite the fact that some producers are already certified to export to Russia, it has been difficult for them to get shipping companies to pick up the containers in Venezuela and send them to the port of Saint Petersburg, in the northwest of the Eurasian nation.

“The fulfillment of our goals is subject to the fact that we can have the fundamental services to maintain growth. In the end, I think that the fuel shortage could end up affecting our projections,” admits Villamizar.

“Nobody can understand that in an oil country this situation can exist.”

For his part, Andrés Ávila, from the Camalago company, assures that in order to continue growing it is necessary to speed up obtaining bank financing, an extremely complicated process in Venezuela today.

But the work for many of these Zulia producers does not end with making Venezuela one of the largest shrimp producers in the world.

Villamizar, for example, already has other plans as ambitious as this one.

“One of the latest projects we started is called ‘A coconut farm called Venezuela.’ We want to build a major coconut industry with 25,000 hectares of coconut plantations.”

“This is a country in which, with all the calamities we have experienced lately, there are still people wanting to get ahead. We have 6,068 kilometers of coastline to easily become a fishing power and we have potential in many other areas,” he concludes.

Norberto Paredes @norbertparedes

BBC News World