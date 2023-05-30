Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

05/30/2023 – 12:15

Share



Several experts consider the country an electoral autocracy, where there is an authoritarian regime despite elections. Democracy corrosion process initiated by Hugo Chávez was deepened by NicÃ³las MaduroFor 24 years, the Chavista regime commands Venezuela. During this period, changes were promoted that undermined the independence of the Judiciary and the Legislature, stifled the opposition, silenced the independent press and triggered a serious political and socioeconomic crisis.

Several experts consider the country an example of the process of internal corrosion of democracy and the establishment of an autocratic regime through elections. This transformation occurred gradually from policies implemented after the election of Hugo Chávez, in 1998.

At the time, Venezuela faced poverty, corruption and social inequality – a scenario that favored Chávez, a young military “outsider” who participated in a failed coup attempt in 1992 and promised to clean up politics and promote social justice.

Chávez’s election interrupted the cycle of alternating governments based on just two parties – the Democratic Action (AD) and the Independent Electoral Political Organization Committee (Copei) –, which had been in force since the end of the dictatorship of Marco Pérez Jiménez, in 1958. .

New government and new constitution

For the attempted coup, Chávez spent two years in prison, but was granted amnesty in 1994 and, then, launched his political career. After being elected with 56.2% of the votes, the young military man assumed the presidency in 1999. Already in his first year in office, Chávez held a referendum on the convening of a Constituent Assembly to draft a new Constitution, thus replacing the text of 1961. The vast majority of Venezuelans supported the idea.

Chávez was re-elected twice more and, according to the Constitution, he was supposed to end his government in 2013. However, that was not his plan. The Venezuelan leader has proposed a constitutional amendment to allow unlimited re-election. After a first defeat, in 2009 he obtained popular approval in a new referendum on the subject, paving the way for his stay in power.

Social improvements and controversial economic management

The Chávez era was marked by a process of income distribution and improvement of some social indices, such as the reduction of poverty, drop in infant mortality and reduction of inequality. In a 2014 report, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) cites Venezuela as one of the countries in the region that had “the most notable drops” in the incidence of multifunctional poverty between 2005 and 2012, where the rate fell from 32% to 19% in urban areas over the period.

A country rich in oil, the Chávez government used the revenues from exports of the commodity to finance social programs. Despite the country’s dependence on this resource, no significant investments have been made in the sector.

Chavista economic policy also failed to promote agricultural and industrial development. Nationalization of factories, expropriation of companies and rural properties and price controls contributed to the scrapping of local industry. The country then began to depend more and more on imports, including food.

The economic crisis that was taking shape with this controversial administration ended up erupting in the government of Nicolas Maduro. With Chávez’s death in 2013, his successor was elected president by a narrow margin. The following year, the country entered an economic recession, also driven by the sharp drop in the international price of oil.

Maduro’s measures have further contributed to deepening the country’s economic collapse and triggering a political crisis. The chavista usually attributes this scenario to the sanctions imposed on the country by the United States and Europe, starting in 2015.

The crisis also led millions of Venezuelans to leave the country. The Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela estimates that 7.1 million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2014, with 5.9 million of these going to Latin American countries.

The path to authoritarianism

Chávez’s successor continued the concentration of power and control of the Armed Forces, with the appointment of military personnel as ministers. He also pursued persecution of opponents and the free press, boosted by a 2010 law that made it possible for the government to suspend or revoke media concessions.

“Under the leadership of President Chávez and, currently, President Maduro, the accumulation of power in the executive branch and the end of human rights guarantees have allowed the government to intimidate, censor and prosecute its opponents”, already denounced the NGO Human Rights Watch in 2014.

Maduro has also been using violence to repress protests that broke out against his government from 2014. In 2021, the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened an investigation into possible crimes against humanity committed in the country.

The Chavista regime also implemented different strategies to undermine the independence of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). Among them, the increase in the number of seats on the Court, the extension of the terms of ministers loyal to the regime and the dismissal of figures who made decisions that displeased the government. According to Human Rights Watch, the country’s judiciary ceased to be an independent power in 2004.

Despite the authoritarian course, the parliamentary elections of 2015 seemed to have interrupted this process, with the opposition obtaining the vast majority of seats in the National Assembly and ending the 16 years of government control of the House. However, Maduro went on to govern bypassing the legislature.

In 2017, the Chavista-dominated Supreme suspended the prerogatives of the opposition-controlled National Assembly and assumed its functions, in an action described as a “coup d’état” by critics of the regime.

The Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem), an independent research group based at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, is one of those who consider Venezuela an electoral autocracy.

fraudulent elections

In an election marked by irregularities and which was not recognized by the opposition and by a large part of the international community, Maduro was re-elected in 2018. Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela.

Guaidó has been recognized by the United States and 60 other countries, in addition to the Organization of American States (OAS). The country was then taken by large protests against Maduro, which attracted thousands of Venezuelans. The “interim government” was supposed to function until free elections were held after Maduro resigned.

Even with the large protests and the severe economic crisis, the opposition led by Guaidó was unable to gain support from the military and the judiciary and Maduro further strengthened his control over the institutions.

With no results and with the international community failing to recognize Guaidó, the opposition ended the “interim government” at the end of last year, ending the attempt to isolate Maduro and promote a change of government in the country.























