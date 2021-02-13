Despite the harsh challenges to the defense and Trump’s own alleged interest in firing one of his lawyers during the trial, the result had already been practically defined since the impeachment began. Regardless of what the lawyers did or did not do, the Republicans were not going to vote against the former president because the political cost was very high, as this put their reelection interests and the future of the Republican Party itself at risk.

“President Trump was not very happy with the performance of his legal team,” said sources quoted by the digital medium Political. The New York Times quoted someone close to the former president as saying that in a scale from 1 to 10, Trump reached a level 8 anger against his defenders. In fact, according to CNNTrump has been complaining about his lawyer Bruce Castor all week and considered removing him from the defense team, but in the end he only appointed another lawyer to lead the team and the response in front of the Democrats.

Bruce Castor is one of the four lawyers on Trump’s defense team who mistakenly presented himself as the prosecutor in charge (the one who accuses), when in fact he was the defense lawyer for the former president in the argument about the unconstitutionality of the second impeachment trial against Trump.

Another of those who strongly criticized Trump’s defense was former impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz, who said Castor “had no idea what he was doing.” The former Trump defender added that the American people deserved a good argument, but that the defense did not seem effective in the face of the ideas raised by the Democrats who were the prosecutors in the case.

The mistakes of Trump’s defense

Republicans and critics complained about the lack of clarity in the impeachment unconstitutionality argument and how attorney Bruce Castor made tangled comparisons and analogies. “The only entity standing between the bitter infighting that led to the downfall of the Greek Republic and the Roman Republic and the American Republic is the United States Senate,” Castor said.

Another of his questioned phrases was when he seemed to give the Democrats credit for their presentation: “I’ll be quite frank with you (…) we changed what we were going to do because we thought the presentation of the (Democratic) House managers was okay. done, “Castor said in the Senate.

For his part, David Schoen was not left behind with phrases that did not serve much to defend the former president either, such as: “I know that this is a lot to listen to at the same time, many words. But the words are what make up our Constitution, frankly” .

Despite the strong criticism he received, Bruce Castor said on February 9, at the end of the first day of the process, that he believed it had been a good day. “I’ve been reading the expressions on people’s faces as jurors for 35 years, and I could see that I had hit a hit that I made a career out of,” added Castor.

Who are Trump’s lawyers?

Bruce castor He was a prosecutor in Montgomery County in Pennsylvania and is known in Philadelphia. While David Schoen is an Alabama-based attorney who previously represented Roger Stone, friend and adviser to Donald Trump. They are well known for handling criminal cases, but they do not have much experience in constitutional law. The lack of travel on this issue was noted, according to Republican senators.

It should be mentioned that this new Trump legal team – made up of David Schoen, Bruce Castor, Michael van der Veen and William Brennan – was formed just a couple of weeks ago after the lawyers who were initially going to represent him withdrew from the case for disagreements on representation costs and other problems.

According to the president’s adviser, Jason Miller, for the presentation on Thursday, February 12, the lawyers prepared much more and even met by phone with Trump to prepare the arguments against the Democrats. US national media also reported that the legal team met with Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee to prepare their presentation, which lasted just three of the 16 hours they could use.

During their presentation, David Schoen, Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen showed a video in which they made a montage of Democratic leaders uttering the words “fight and fight like hell.” Those same words were uttered by Donald Trump in his speech on January 6 before the taking of the Capitol. The video has been highly questioned because they took the phrases of the Democrats out of context to try to minimize or normalize Trump’s position. Democrats insist that the then president did incite violence with his remarks.

On Friday, February 12, Trump’s lawyers made mistakes again. Michael Van der Veen, for example, confused ‘resurrection’ with ‘insurrection’ and mispronounced the name of Vice President Kamala Harris. He also made an accusation about a tweet from a Democratic congressman, but later said he did not remember the post. For his part, Bruce Castor once again showed his lack of preparation by saying that he did not know if what he was saying was under oath, although he felt it was.

Despite this, former President Trump was much more satisfied with the work his defense did that Friday, as reported CNN.

Beyond the internal discussions, the final vote ended up favoring Trump. Despite the fact that there were 57 votes in favor of impeachment and 43 against convicting him, the Senate did not find the former president guilty because the necessary two-thirds were not exceeded. This demonstrated what seemed unlikely from the start: 17 Republicans voting against Trump to reach the 67 votes needed for his conviction.

And is that despite the mistakes made by the defense, the majority of Republican senators backed the president, with the exception of seven legislators from that party. One of the biggest reasons is that Republicans are aware that if they want a new term in Congress, they will most likely have to secure the votes of Trump supporters.

In addition, the former president has hinted that he will create a new party called the ‘Patriot Party’, so his plan could be accelerated much faster if the Republican Party turned its back on him in the ‘impeachment’. In other words, as much as Trump’s defense did not respond to Democratic questions, in the end the mistakes had little effect on the outcome.