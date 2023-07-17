The ultra-processed foods (UPF) They are foods that have been significantly processed and contain additives not found in natural foods. UPFs are typically high in calories, sugar, saturated and trans fats, and sodium. They may also contain preservatives, artificial colors and flavors.

The difference between processed and ultra-processed foods lies in their degree of manipulation. Food processing is an ancient practice, but the ultra-processed foods they have a formal scientific definition widely recognized by the UN. If a food is wrapped in plastic and contains additives not present in a typical home kitchen, then it is considered ultra-processed.

How many ultra-processed foods do we consume? Surprisingly, these products represent, on average, 60% of our daily calories. For children, this figure is even higher, reaching 70 or 80% of their total calories.

Detect if we are consuming ultra-processed foods It can be challenging, but there are some telltale signs.

Dr. Van Tulleken, author of Ultra Processed People: Why Do We Eat Stuff That Isn’t Food… and Why Can’t We Stop, suggests a simple experiment: compare supermarket bread with real bread, Just like a local bakery. Supermarket bread, being ultra-processed, is characterized by its spongy and thin texture, while traditional bread is more moist and chewy.

UPFs are associated with a number of health problems, including:

Weight gain

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

Heart diseases

cerebrovascular accidents

Cancer

UPFs can also be addictive. This is because they contain brain-boosting ingredients like sugar, fat, and salt. These ingredients can trigger the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is linked to pleasure and reward.

When we eat UPF, our brain receives a signal that we are enjoying something nice. This makes us want to eat more UPF to get more of that high feeling.

There are a number of things we can do to reduce our UPF consumption:

Dr. Van Tulleken stresses the importance of awareness and action by the food industry. Many industry experts acknowledge that these foods are addictive, but cannot be the first to act due to commercial competition.

Food product design is a process in which focus groups are used to determine which foods will be released to the market. If a focus group consumes 5% more of a product compared to another, the one that generates the highest sales is chosen, regardless of its nutritional quality. This demonstrates the commercial reality and the need for a change in the way companies produce food.

To free ourselves from the addiction to ultra-processed foods, it is essential to opt for real and less processed foods. This means choosing whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. By increasing the consumption of real and nutritious foods, we can regain our health and well-being.

Here are some additional tips to reduce your UPF consumption:

Keep healthy meals and snacks on hand. This will make it easier to choose healthy foods when you are hungry.

Avoid eating in front of the TV or computer. This can cause you to eat more than you need.

Eat slowly and pay attention to fullness cues.

Exercise regularly. Exercise can help you control your weight and reduce your appetite.

Lowering your UPF intake is one of the best things you can do for your health. By following these tips, you can improve your health and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases.