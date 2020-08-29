For almost a year, Uli Hoeneß has officially only been the deputy chairman of the supervisory board FC Bayern active, but the words of the long-time manager and president are still heard and carry weight. That doesn’t always have a positive effect – in the case of Hansi Flick and Manuel Neuer, Hoeneß should be loud IMAGE but have helped.
After 40 years as an active decision-maker, Uli Hoeneß no longer wanted to be at the spearhead. Before the annual general meeting in November last year, he announced that he would no longer run for the presidency and would hand over the baton to ex-Adidas boss Herbert Hainer. No sooner said than done: Hoeneß resigned, Hainer took over as his successor. And yet it is Hoeneß who polarizes media in 2020 as well.
Just a few weeks ago, the 68-year-old criticized Borussia Dortmund’s transfer policy with a sharp tongue: “If Dortmund buys a highly talented player and he plays well, a few months later you can hear either from the club itself or from outside that he will someday sell an object will represent “, said Hoeneß Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and stressed that there will never be something like this at Bayern: “We bring players for Bayern Munich. And never to do business with them.” Typical Hoeneß, one might think – but that doesn’t sound like retirement.
In the background, too, the maker of FC Bayern is apparently still pulling the strings. How IMAGE reported that Hoeneß spoke out in favor of Hansi Flick after coach Niko Kovac was dismissed. The assistant coach should only take over for two games, then received a job guarantee until the winter break, later until the end of the season and finally a head coach contract until 2023. Flick paid back the trust with the triple.
Hoeneß also played an important role in the tricky contract negotiations with Manuel Neuer. When the ideas of both parties are far apart and the talks are said to have stalled, Hoeneß Neuer called and explained to him how important he was for FC Bayern and vice versa. The talks were then resumed – and like Flick and Thomas Müller, Neuer also extended it to 2023.
To retire from now on immediately after 40 years in the attack department is not an easy step – especially not for someone like Uli Hoeneß. Apparently he can still achieve positive effects behind the scenes, while in front of the press he often does research and draws attention to himself with ill-considered statements. Before the Champions League final against Paris St. Germain, his angry speech about Juan Bernat during the bizarre press conference in October 2018 was rightly remembered, and his words about BVB shouldn’t have been. But that’s Hoeneß. When it comes to his FC Bayern, he puts all his heart and soul into it – retirement or not.
