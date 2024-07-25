Home page politics

From: Florian Pfitzner

Since the Russian attack, Germany has been supporting Ukraine – with weapons assistance, but also with the training of soldiers.

Berlin – Boris Pistorius is credibly enthusiastic. Noncommissioned officers and sergeants “are rightly considered the backbone of the army,” says the defense minister during a visit to troops in Delitzsch, Saxony. The pillars of the armed forces “understand their job well” – so well that in an internationally coordinated operation they are also training Ukrainian forces that are defending their country against Putin’s Russia at great risk. “Keep it up,” Pistorius encourages the soldiers, “it is vital for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian soldiers impress with high motivation – “it is remarkable”

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Germany has been supporting Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor. “The support package includes training Ukrainian soldiers in weapons systems, military leadership and medical care,” explains Lieutenant Colonel Roland Bösker of the Multinational Special Training Command in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “It is remarkable how motivated the Ukrainians are.”

Training on the ready-to-fire self-propelled howitzer 2000. © ST-C EUMAM UA ComDiv

The European training mission European Union Military Assistance Mission Ukraine, or EUMAM UA for short, is unique in its form. By the end of the year, 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers are to be trained. At military bases in Germany Last year, 10,000 soldiers were specially trainedBy December, the number will double to 20,000 soldiers. 24 European nations are contributing to the command in Germany. In addition, Poland will have trained 40,000 soldiers from Ukraine by the end of 2024.

Minister Pistorius praises “dedication and concentration” of Ukrainian soldiers

In Delitzsch, soldiers from Ukraine are trained to become non-commissioned officers and sergeants. “During the training sessions, we use interpreters who are familiar with Russian or Ukrainian,” says Bösker. On the training grounds, however, the Ukrainians prefer to stay among themselves. “In principle, the soldiers from Ukraine only have contact with their instructors; they usually attach great importance to having the opportunity to retreat.”

A Marder infantry fighting vehicle drives up a sandy hill on a military training area. © ST-C EUMAM UA ComDiv

Understandable, given the workload they put in during their training courses. When Pistorius and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky In June, an anti-aircraft missile group of the armed forces The minister was impressed by the training he received from the Ukrainian soldiers on the Patriot system. Training on the air defense system usually takes months, sometimes even years, said Pistorius. The Ukrainian soldiers learned the basic skills “with dedication and concentration in less than two months.”

In the Ukraine war, Russian attackers “seem to deliberately target” paramedics

During tactical first aid training at another Bundeswehr location, they also train to the point of exhaustion of their own accord. “It’s not uncommon for them to train twelve hours a day,” says Bösker. “Equipped with protective vests and assault rifles, they practice how to care for the seriously wounded in combat and keep them alive as little as possible.” Paramedics are often only able to rescue war wounded after hours under the cover of night. “High loss rates among Ukrainian medical personnel suggest that the Russian attackers are not just indifferent to a red cross,” says Bösker: “They appear to be deliberately targeting paramedics.”

In Delitzsch, Saxony, German non-commissioned officers and Ukrainian soldiers are also developing comradely bonds on the sidelines of training. “When training comes to an end, the soldiers sometimes hug each other goodbye,” says Lieutenant Colonel Bösker. “Both sides know that they may not see each other again.”