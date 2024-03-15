MO: The Russian Armed Forces hit the Armed Forces of Ukraine who tried to break into the Belgorod region

The Russian Ministry of Defense (RF Ministry of Defense) reported on the suppression of all attempts by Ukrainian militants to break into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions over the past three days (from March 12 to 14).

According to the department, as a result of the struggle these days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 1.5 thousand fighters, of which about 500 were lost forever. In addition, Russian military personnel managed to knock out 18 tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles of the enemy.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces landed helicopter troops in the border area

The Ministry of Defense also revealed details of how Ukrainian formations carried out one of their operations. It is reported that on March 14, at about 16:30 Moscow time, approximately 30 Ukrainian military personnel, using the terrain, landed from two Mi-8 helicopters a kilometer from the Russian-Ukrainian border. They then moved towards the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region, where they entered several houses on its outskirts.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

When attempting to advance further, the saboteurs were stopped by the Russian Armed Forces and FSB border guards. They were hit by artillery and aerial bombs. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters suffered significant losses and began to retreat to the territory of Ukraine. One group of saboteurs tried to gain a foothold in one of the houses on Republican Street, adjacent to the state border, but it was blocked.

The remnants of the sabotage group, retreating to the territory of Ukraine, entered a minefield, where they were destroyed. The military who were going to evacuate the Ukrainian saboteurs were also eliminated. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces then exceeded 50 people, the Ministry of Defense reported.

At present, control over the populated area has been completely restored, and the area blockaded by the sabotage and reconnaissance group has been cleared Russian Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs

The agency previously published footage of the destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs who tried to break through the border. The video recording from the drone was received by the editors of Lenta.ru. The footage shows a group of Ukrainian military personnel with yellow ribbons on their uniforms lying in an open space. Some of them show no signs of life and do not move. An unidentified building is burning a few meters from the Ukrainian soldiers.

Also caught on video was a Russian fighter who single-handedly went against a group of Ukrainian saboteurs. He opened fire on them and returned to the position alive. The footage was published by war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny.

For several days, Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups tried to break through the Russian border and penetrate into the Belgorod and Kursk regions. On Thursday, March 14, fighting broke out in the Belgorod border area. Earlier it was also reported about an attempt to cross the state border in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Sdaryushino.