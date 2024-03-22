Stefanishina confirmed the White House's requests to Ukraine not to hit Russian refineries

Russian oil refineries are a legitimate target for Ukraine, which will continue to be attacked. This is how Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina responded to the US call to stop attacks on Russian energy facilities.

“We understand the calls of our American partners. At the same time, we are fighting with the capabilities, resources and practices that we have,” she said.

According to Stefanishina, in 2022 she learned about “NATO standards”, which involve the destruction of critical infrastructure on Russian territory. Two years later, she emphasized, Ukraine is acting exactly as it should, “in accordance with the best NATO standards.”

The United States prohibited Ukraine from attacking Russian energy facilities because of oil prices

Washington called on Kyiv to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries due to fears of rising world oil prices. The American government has repeatedly sent relevant warnings to high-ranking Ukrainian officials.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

According to a Financial Times source, the White House fears not only rising prices, but also retaliatory measures from Russia. “The White House is increasingly frustrated by brazen attacks by Ukrainian drones that have struck oil refineries, terminals, warehouses and storage facilities in western Russia, crippling its oil production capacity,” he said.

Previously, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) took responsibility for attacks on oil plants in Russian regions. According to the source, in this way the Ukrainian side wants to reduce the economic potential of Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked oil plants in several Russian regions

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

On March 13, three oil plants were attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – in the Ryazan, Leningrad and Rostov regions. As a result of the attack, the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery, the largest in southern Russia, stopped operations.

On the morning of March 16, a fire broke out on the territory of the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region. According to the governor of the region, Dmitry Azarov, the reason was also an attack by Ukrainian drones.

On March 17, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in the Slavyansky district of the Krasnodar Territory. Then, as a result of the fall of one of the drones, a fire broke out. There were no casualties.

Related materials:

The Ministry of Energy announced the development of measures to protect refineries from drone attacks

Artem Verkhov, director of the gas industry development department, said that the issue of protecting Russian oil plants is being actively discussed.

We are working together, including with colleagues from the Russian National Guard, on measures to cover objects and install the necessary protection systems of the “Pantsir” type. Artem Verkhov Director of the Gas Industry Development Department

According to him, legislative initiatives have already been received from Russian departments.