Ukraine is preparing for an offensive against the Russians. Now there is still a shortage of ammunition and air support, and the weather has been very bad in recent weeks: the battlefields have turned into mud puddles. Reporter Floris Akkerman spoke with Ukrainian military experts about what is needed for a successful spring offensive and he saw how soldiers prepare in the trenches at the front.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Read further

At the front, Ukraine is preparing to counterattack. ‘We will kick the Russians out of the country and end the war’

When will the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive begin?

File: war in Ukraine