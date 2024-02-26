Mr. Prosecutor General, do you think that Vladimir Putin will ever be brought to justice for the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine?

Our main goal is to bring Putin to justice. Putting Putin on trial would be one of the most important achievements of the justice system, not only the Ukrainian one but also the international one. I don't want to speculate when and how it will happen, but we are doing everything possible to bring the Russian leadership to justice.

It has taken years just to hold low-level people responsible for war crimes in Syria accountable. What makes you so confident that things will be different this time?

Because of the events of 2014, we were better prepared when Russia began its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. That's when the world saw President Zelensky in his office. The government and law enforcement system were fully functional. We began collecting evidence of war crimes from the first day of the war. To date, we have registered more than 122,000 cases of war crimes. We have already identified more than 500 suspected perpetrators and collected enough evidence to officially list them as suspects.

How do you plan to reach suspected perpetrators in Russia?

We have a special provision in our Code of Criminal Procedure that provides for the possibility of prosecuting and bringing perpetrators to trial in absentia. To date, we have indicted more than 350 suspected war criminals, their cases are being considered by Ukrainian courts, and 80 Russian war criminals have already been convicted. This is unprecedented as in previous wars and conflicts, documentation of evidence typically only began after the war ended.



Andrij Kostin last week in the Ukrainian embassy in Berlin

:



Image: Ralf Hirschberger



But can trials in the absence of the perpetrators bring justice to the victims?

If we have identified the potential perpetrators through witness statements, photos and videos, if the victim has recognized the perpetrator, if we have enough evidence to bring this case to trial – how can I explain a delay to the victims and survivors? The victims and survivors of Russian war crimes want justice now, and it is our duty to bring them justice now.







You use the term genocide when referring to the crimes committed by Russia. Why?

One of the elements of genocide is the forced transfer of children from one group to another. Russia deported Ukrainian children to Russia. The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin was therefore issued. Russian soldiers are carrying out many elements of genocide in Ukraine, against Ukrainians. Russia intends to eliminate Ukrainians as a group. But it is a complex legal matter and a trial will take time.

The UN Commission of Inquiry does not describe the crimes as genocide in its reports. When asked, the authors stated that they had not identified any “genocidal intent.”

Whether there is genocidal intent or not is a legal question. Ukraine is working to build a genocide case against Russia. We communicate regularly with the UN Commission of Inquiry. Their experts have already visited Ukraine four times. They have their own standards of investigation and in some cases their results may be more conservative than ours. It is my policy to be very open with them. Most Ukrainians believe that Russia is committing genocide. But if we bring the crime of genocide to justice, we must be absolutely sure that we will win the case.