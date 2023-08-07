Home page politics

Ukraine’s attacks on Crimea’s infrastructure appear to have brought tourism to the annexed peninsula to a standstill.

Crimea – Crimea, annexed by Russia in violation of international law, remained with the Russians for a long time despite the anger that has been raging for a year and a half Ukraine warit a popular holiday destination. Tourism has always been a key pillar of the local economy on the peninsula, although it has shrunk significantly since the 2014 annexation. Especially in the three summer months, Crimea is heavily dependent on tourism. Thousands of jobs depend on the tourists, who now come almost exclusively from Russia.

Cheap prices and government campaigns promoting “patriotic holidays” in Crimea in the first few years after annexation kept Russian tourists visiting the Black Sea Peninsula and keeping the tourism industry reasonably buoyant. But that seems to be over now.

In the second half of July, the number of Russian tourists in Crimea fell sharply. This is reported by the US state broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which has its target audience in the former Soviet states. Hotel bookings fell by 45 percent compared to the first two weeks of the month, writes RFE/RL citing the Russian daily Kommersant. Accordingly, the hotel occupancy is currently around 50 to 60 percent.

Crimean bridge attacked: main tourist route to Crimea

The reason for this exodus is said to be Ukrainian attacks against the infrastructure on the peninsula. In particular, the devastating attack against the Crimean Bridge, which is so important for Russia across the Kerch Strait in mid-July seems to have turned the tide in the minds of tourists too. With commercial air traffic from Russia to Crimea suspended due to the Ukraine war, the 19-kilometer highway and rail link, which opened in 2018, has been the main route for travelers to the peninsula from Russia.

The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, which leads east, is the only transport link between mainland Russia and occupied Crimea and is therefore also of great strategic importance for Moscow. According to Western estimates, the highway and rail bridge serves as a supply route for the Russian military on the peninsula – its destruction is therefore in Ukraine’s interests. The demolition of the symbolic bridge, which was designed as a prestige project by Wladimir Putin is one of the first things that the Ukraine after the liberation of Crimea intends to do there.

Crimean bridge only partially passable

On the night of July 17, there was an attack on this neuralgic connection with sea-based drones, presumably carried out by Kiev. Since then, the bridge can only be used to a limited extent. It was the second attack on the Crimean bridge. A first attack occurred in October 2022, when a truck suspected of carrying explosives exploded, after which the bridge was closed for months. Kiev only claimed responsibility for the attack months later.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, announces the neutralization of the Crimean bridge from Kerch. Tourism from Russia to Crimea would then probably come to a complete standstill. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/Imago

It was not the last attack on the infrastructure of the occupied peninsula. Only on Sunday (6 August) Ukraine attacked two other highway bridges, which connect the north of Crimea with Kherson, which belongs to Ukraine but is occupied by Russia. Russian occupation authorities spoke of an injured civilian. Car traffic is only possible on two connecting routes to the mainland. In addition, the ferry connection to Crimea via the Kerch Strait was temporarily blocked.

Ukraine announces “neutralization” of Crimean bridge

Ukraine also targeted and bombed an ammunition depot and an air force base in Crimea. After the recent attack on the Crimean bridge, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that this central transport link must be “neutralized”. RFE/RL reported. It is probably these prospects and the destruction that has already taken place that are now preventing more and more Russians from spending their next vacation in Crimea.

The Tourists leaving Crimea after the attack on the Kerch Bridge, could only do this to a limited extent via the bridge, which was only partially passable. Because of increasing traffic jams, Russian authorities even advised them to take the northern route through Russian army-controlled areas of Ukraine – where fighting is raging. “There are not many countries in the world that don’t care so much about their own people,” Crimea-born Ukrainian journalist Denis Trubetskoy commented on the Russians’ cynical decision on Twitter.