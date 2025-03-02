How Ukraine invaded Russia

Hanna Arendt told that in the twenty years of the twentieth century a representative of the Weimar Republic asked Clemenceau, by then already former French prime minister, his opinion about what historians would say regarding guilt at the beginning of World War I. The Frenchman replied that he did not know, but that he was convinced that they would not say that Belgium invaded Germany. That looked like a sufficiently firm and incontroverted support point, since it would be contrary to the common sense that the idea that the country invaded, Belgium, be accused as responsible for the war that followed.

Arendt argued that to deny the obvious truth that Germany had invaded Belgium on the night of August 4, 1914 it was necessary “nothing less than the monopoly of power throughout the civilized world.” Even so, Arendt was feasible that precisely that could happen “if the interests of power, national or social, had the last word on these issues.” That is, for Arendt it was not inconceivable that a time came when historians minimize or deny even Germany’s military invasion about Belgium. Perhaps introducing enough ‘nuances’ and ‘complexities’ that would justify the entry of the tanks.