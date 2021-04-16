The United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) unsuccessfully planned two plots to assassinate Cuban leaders Fidel and Raúl Castro in the 1960s, according to documents declassified this Friday by the independent US National Security Archive.

At the beginning of the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), this Friday, which marks the political farewell of Raúl Castro, documents were released about a plot to faking an accident on a flight between Prague and Havana and another linked to the Bay of Pigs invasion of 1961.

The documents, a total of six and which include memoranda and telegrams, give an account of the arrangements made by intelligence agency officials, which included the offer of a payment of “$ 10,000 or a reasonable amount that exceeds that figure” to “incur risks of organizing an air accident.”

Raúl Castro, this Friday, at the opening of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, in Havana. Photo: AFP

A plane “accident”?

The head of the CIA on the island in 1960, William J. Murray, discussed that plan with Cuban pilot José Raúl Martínez, who worked for Cubana Airlines. The company had been contracted for a charter flight to Prague, which took place on July 21, 1960, and which on its return to Havana would bring Raúl Castro and other members of the Communist Party.

“The pilot, who the CIA had previously recruited as an intelligence asset in Cuba, ‘asked to be assured that in the event of his (own) death, the United States would see to it that his two sons received a university education,'” he said. the National Security Archive.

The plot was never carried out because the aviator “had no opportunity to organize an accident” During flight.

Those involved had analyzed the possibility of an engine overheating on land or of a splashdown “about three hours from Cuba.” Murray had previously received a counter-order nullifying the plot, although he had no opportunity to communicate with the pilot.

The president of Cuba, Fidel Castro (third from the right) during the fighting in the Bay of Pigs, in Cuba, in April 1961. Photo: EFE

Another attempt, but this time to assassinate Fidel Castro, began to be hatched weeks after the plan against Raúl Castro, the National Security Archive noted.

A deadly pill

In August 1960, the CIA’s director of covert operations, Richard Bissell, authorized “a sensitive mission” that required an action like that of organized gangs, with the aim of liquidating Fidel Castro and “increasing the chances of success of the CIA’s counterrevolutionary program to overthrow his regime.”

For the operation, the CIA’s Technical Services Division “developed a pill that had the elements of rapid solubility, high lethal content and little or no traceability,” of which six were produced that were expected to be given by Fidel Castro in a meal. or drink.

The Bay of Pigs invasion. in 1961. / AFP

The plot, which did not come to fruition, “was called off shortly after the Bay of Pigs episode.”

In the Bay of Pigs invasion, which took place between April 15 and 19, 1961, Cubans trained and financed by the US participated to overthrow Castro, but it ultimately failed.

Peter Kornbluh, who heads the US National Security Archive’s Cuba project, noted that, “like the defeat of the CIA-led invaders at the Bay of Pigs marked a historic turning point for the young revolution.” .

Now, “the official beginning of the post-Castro era marks an important turning point for the future of Cuba,” he concluded.

