admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/25/2023 – 18:02

Former American president will appeal a decision that declared him ineligible for the primaries in Colorado – in a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives, his plan has a good chance of succeeding. Covid-19 cases are increasing, Taylor Swift released the album best-selling of the year and the dispute between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is heating up. And no, we're not talking about 2020, but today.

Although Republicans have not yet officially decided who the party's candidate will be in the 2024 United States presidential elections, former President Trump's name seems increasingly likely – after all, the law that only authorizes two terms for each president does not tells whether they should be consecutive.

Trump's campaign suffered a setback on December 19, when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that he could not run for President in the state due to his involvement in the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The court's decision was based on Article 14 of the American Constitution, which prohibits the return to federal positions of people who swore to protect the US Constitution and then rebelled against the State.

But the article is from the Civil War era, and does not explicitly refer to presidents. The Trump campaign has already announced that it will appeal the decision, taking the case to the US Supreme Court, where conservative judges – three of them appointed by Trump – have a six-to-three majority.

Unless the case is resolved quickly, and the Supreme Court endorses Colorado's decision by early January, Trump's name will still appear on the state's Republican primary ballot. And if he is endorsed by the majority of his party, he will campaign for the White House once again against the Democrats.

In national polls, Trump has emerged as the party's favorite – often by a wide margin – compared to other Republican names such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley .

Impeachment is not an obstacle to presidential candidacy

Trump is the only US president to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives first accused him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in 2019; after incitement to insurrection, in 2021. Both times, the Senate acquitted him.

The removal of a president from office only happens if the Senate, the upper house of Congress, convicts a president – ​​a step that implies “disqualification from holding and enjoying any position of honor, trust or profit in the United States”, as stated in the Constitution.

The double impeachment in the House, therefore, is not an obstacle to Trump's intentions. But what about his other problems with the justice system?

From sexual assault to trying to overturn the 2020 election

Trials set to begin against Trump in 2024 include suspected fraud cases related to the way Trump and his children ran the family business and a sexual assault and defamation case. In the latest case, a jury had already found Trump responsible for defaming a former columnist who accused him of rape. The next trial is expected to determine how much Trump will have to pay the writer for defaming her.

There are also several cases against the former president related to his behavior after losing the 2020 election.

A federal criminal trial in Miami involves an indictment involving confidential government documents that Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago residence when he was no longer president. There is also a conspiracy trial in the state of Georgia involving Trump and 18 other defendants accused of interfering in the results of the 2020 election and a US Department of Justice case in which Trump is accused of crimes related to his attempt to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Regardless of the outcome of these trials, however, Trump would not lose his eligibility to run for President. The U.S. Constitution does not establish a system to bar candidates based on criminal convictions.

“There are several arguments about whether a presidential candidate who has been indicted or is involved in ongoing legal proceedings should continue to run for office,” Laura Merrifield Wilson, associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, told DW. “But this is based on moral terms, personal judgment and preferences, not specific laws or procedural barriers.”

If convicted of a crime in the Mar-a-Lago case, Trump would not be able to vote (in Florida, convicted felons lose that right), but he could still run for the highest office in the land. Even if he were sent to prison, it would not interfere with his candidacy.

“We are very far from anything that has ever happened,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, a specialist in constitutional law at the University of California, Berkeley, to the New York Times.

Trump “strengthened” by trials

Legally, the trials do not harm Trump's presidential aspirations. But what about his appeal among voters?

Independent voters “may feel discouraged,” Christopher Federico, a political science professor at the University of Minnesota, told DW. But “I don’t think it’s going to hurt him in his true base within the Republican Party.”

Federico's colleague and political scientist Howard Lavine also assessed that the criminal charges did not harm Trump's image among his supporters – on the contrary.

“Each accusation seems to increase Trump's voting potential,” Lavine told DW. “He framed it [para seus eleitores] like 'they're trying to get back at me as a substitute for getting back at you'.”

Using fear in a polarized American society

Both Federico and Lavine assess that Trump has intuitively been very successful in connecting with his voter base – whites without college degrees and conservative black and Latino men. Trump makes them feel like he is an “outsider” like them and therefore understands their anger and fear of being left behind by elites in Washington, experts point out.

Social reforms on gender issues and increasing efforts for greater equality and inclusion have fanned the flames of this fear, Lavine said.

“Being heterosexual is no better than not being heterosexual, being male does not give you the status it once did, white people are decreasing in proportion to the American population and we will soon be a country in which Christians will be the minority,” Lavine said. “This is threatening the status of majority white Christian men. Many people feel that their social prestige is being reduced. And it appears that Trump is succeeding in exploiting these fears.”

His core base of supporters, experts say, wants to feel represented and seen, and believes Trump can bring them back to their former glory — to “make America great again.” Potential criminal convictions do not matter to these voters.

“I don’t think Trump supporters would turn their backs on him, period,” Wilson said. “They remain steadfast and loyal, if not to the man, certainly to what he represents.”