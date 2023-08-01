Dhe Japanese car companies are reporting excellent business – even though things are anything but smooth in one of their most important markets, China. On Tuesday, the world’s largest automaker in terms of sales, Toyota, reported the best quarterly result in its history at 1.1 trillion yen. That is the equivalent of around 7 billion euros and is almost twice as much as in the same period last year. A few days ago, Toyota announced that the group had sold 5.4 million vehicles in the first half of the year, again clearly ahead of Volkswagen with 4.4 million units.

Tim Kanning Correspondent for business and politics in Japan based in Tokyo.

In addition to the good sales, the Japanese also cited the favorable yen exchange rate, an improved situation on the semiconductor market and the fact that “every car is carefully sold at a price that corresponds to the product’s attractiveness” as a reason for the bubbling profits. In other words, the industry leader was able to push through price increases in many markets.

Significant upswing at home

Especially in Europe, the Japanese have significantly increased their operating profit with this strategy, at 82 billion yen (522 million euros), it was more than three times as high as in the same period last year. Here the Japanese sold only 286,000 cars. A significant upswing in the home market is more significant. In the past quarter, Japanese consumers bought a third more Toyota vehicles than in the same period last year, namely 532,000.

The Japanese competitor Nissan was able to present similarly strong figures a few days ago. The Renault partner doubled its operating profit in the past quarter to 128.6 billion yen (820 million euros) and gave the same reasons as Toyota.







However, the Japanese car manufacturers – as well as the German companies – are struggling with the rapidly growing local competition in China. Domestic manufacturers such as BYD, Geely and Nio have long overshadowed their foreign competitors, especially in electromobility, and are pushing down prices.

Yields in China are falling

Although Toyota was able to increase its sales figures in the Middle Kingdom by 8.6 percent to 499,000 vehicles. The Japanese earned a quarter less from these sales than a year ago. “The competitive environment is becoming increasingly serious due to the rise of local brands,” Toyota commented on the development.

The China business at Renault partner Nissan looks even bleaker. The number nine in the global auto market sold just 162,000 vehicles in China in the past quarter, which was almost half the figure for the same period last year. The crisis in one of the core markets prompted CEO Makoto Uchida to cut the global sales forecast for the full year by 7.5 percent.

Toyota has now announced that it wants to become more powerful in China and introduce new models more quickly. To this end, the group wants to merge its research and development departments in the Middle Kingdom and better orientate itself towards the wishes of Chinese customers through closer cooperation with the Chinese partners BYD, China FAW and GAC. “The Chinese market is growing at an unprecedented speed,” commented Tatsuro Ueda, the group’s China boss, in a statement on the project and resorted to big words: “Toyota will work together as a group to improve the way we work and think.” reform to survive in China.”







In terms of content, the Japanese are pursuing plans similar to those announced by the largest German car manufacturer Volkswagen a few days ago. The Wolfsburg-based company hopes that an alliance with its Chinese rival XPeng will give it more clout in its most important market, and it is expanding its cooperation with the state joint venture partner SAIC.