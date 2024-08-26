A question was received from a reader who said:

I want to write my will, what are the legal procedures for it? And how do I notarize it with the official authorities?



The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

The will is written in a legal and legitimate form, and it is preferable to draft it with the knowledge of a lawyer due to its conditions and controls, and to document it according to the text of Article 9/3 of the Personal Status Law at the Sharia Court, as the notary public is not competent to do so according to the Law Regulating the Notary Public Profession for the year 2022, which limits the notary public’s jurisdiction to documenting the wills of non-Muslims, and prohibits the writing or documentation of any documents related to the personal status of Muslims, Article 16/3.

