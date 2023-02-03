Whether you are a high school student preparing to take the IB Exam or a college student looking to improve your writing skills, writing an IB Extended Essay is a great way to achieve your goal. In this article, we will explore an IB Extended Essay and how to write one. We will also guide how to enrich your writing experience by learning from past mistakes and avoiding potential problems in the future.

What Is an IB Essay?

The International Baccalaureate (IB) Extended Essay is a 4,000-word research paper written by students in grades 11 and 12. The essay is an opportunity for students to demonstrate their research and writing skills, as well as their knowledge of a particular subject. The Extended Essay is a requirement of the IB Diploma Programme and is written on a topic of the student’s choice. Some students write it by themselves, but those who can look for services to write my extended essay for me.

The IB Organization provides a list of suggested topics for Extended Essays, but students are not required to choose from this list. The chosen topic must be approved by the student’s school and teacher and by the parent organization after a committee has reviewed it. After approval, the student begins writing the extended essay.

The IB organization suggests that the extended essay should be “a carefully constructed and well-thought-out piece of work,” meaning it must be more than just a rehashing of information found online. The organization further states that the essay should “make an original and valuable contribution to knowledge, understanding, and insight.”

How to Structure Your Essay

There are a few key things to keep in mind when structuring your IB Extended Essay:

Start with an introduction that establishes the purpose of your essay and introduces the main themes you will explore.

Structure your essay around a set of central questions that you want to address.

Use clear, concise language to communicate your ideas.

Use examples and anecdotes to illustrate your points.

When creating your IB Extended Essay, it is important to start by establishing the essay’s purpose. What are you hoping to achieve by writing it? Are you looking to explore a specific topic in-depth, to provide a comprehensive overview of a certain topic, or to share your own thoughts and experiences?

Once you have determined the purpose of your essay, it is crucial to choose the main themes you will explore. Are you looking to focus on a specific topic? Are you interested in discussing a particular issue from various perspectives?

After writing the themes of your essay, structure your essay around a set of central questions. What are the key questions you want to address? What are the implications of those questions? What are the implications of the answers you find?

When you find out the key questions and the broad focus of your essay, it is essential to use clear, concise language to communicate your ideas. Use specific, concrete examples to illustrate your points. And lastly, use anecdotes to highlight the unique perspective of a particular case or experience. Taken together, these tips will help you structure your IB Extended Essay in a way to achieve your desired outcome.

Common Mistakes While Writing IB Extended Essay

The IB extended essay is a long-form research paper required for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme. The essay is intended to be a student’s independent research project, which can be pretty challenging.

That being said, there are some common things that students need to correct while writing their IB extended essay, which can be easily avoided.

Not conducting enough research

The first mistake many students make is conducting more research for their IB extended essay. Unfortunately, this is a widespread problem because students need more time to research and write their final paper. As such, it is vital to start your research early and ensure that you have enough time to read through all of the necessary materials.

Ignoring references and citations

Another common mistake is to ignore references and citations. While writing the extended essay, you will want to ensure that you are using sources correctly. You should use footnotes or endnotes rather than trying to paraphrase your sources in the text of your paper. This helps the reader understand where you received your information and its reliability.

Not focusing on the topic enough

Many students also need to focus on their topics more. You should make sure that you understand everything about the topic of your extended essay. You need to conduct thorough research on this subject and learn as much as possible before starting to write your paper.

Not using academic language correctly

The last mistake students tend to make while writing their IB extended essays is using academic language incorrectly. Students need to make sure they use formal and academic vocabulary in their papers but use it sparingly.

Final Thoughts

To sum up, if you avoid these mistakes, pay attention to the structure, be able to proofread it correctly, and pay attention while doing research for your paper, then you will be fine with completing this task successfully.