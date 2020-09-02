Understand by example how much money can be withdrawn Suppose you have received a salary of 30 thousand rupees for the last time and there is a balance of 3 lakh rupees in your EPF account. In such a situation, you can withdraw as much money, whichever is less. 1- Three months basic and DA, according to your salary, it was made 30,000 * 3 = 90,000 rupees 2- 75% of EPF i.e. 75% of 3 lakhs made up of Rs. 2,25,000 lakh That is, you can withdraw 90 thousand rupees from your EPF account. Let us know that you do not have to refund these money withdrawn during the pandemic period, that is, do not put it back in the EPF account, nor can it be done.

Who can withdraw money from his PF account? To apply online for this claim, an EPF account holder has to fulfill these three conditions. 1- Account holder UAN number must be activated 2- Aadhaar number must be verified and linked to UAN 3- The correct bank account number and IFSC code should be linked with the UAN. The EPFO ​​had also requested the account holders to write the correct bank details in a tweet.

How to apply for withdrawal of PF This process is completed in several stages. Let’s know about it one by one. – Go to the UAN portal first. This link to know there https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ Click on – Login here by entering your UAN number, password and captcha code. – After this, go to Online Services and select the claims from Forms 31, 19, 10C and 10D. – A new page will open in front of you, containing information about your name, date of birth and the last four digits of Aadhaar. There will also be information about your bank account on this page. Enter the last four digits of your bank account number here and click on verify. – After the four-digit verification of the bank account, click on Proceed for online claim. – After this, select PF advance (Form 31) from the drop down menu. – Select Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19) to determine the corona epidemic as the reason for removing PF from the next drop down menu. – After this write down the amount you want to withdraw and also upload the scan copy of your check. Write your address here as well. – An OTP will come from your Aadhaar link mobile, write it in the next page. – Along with the OTP verification, your claim application will also be registered. If all the information remains correct then money will reach your account.

How to withdraw PF money through Umang app? – First login to the Umang app. – Select EPFO. – Select Employee Centric Services. – Select the Raise Claim option. – Enter your UAN information and click on Get OTP. – Enter OTP and click Login. – After login to your account, enter the last four digits of your bank account and select the Member ID from the drop down menu. Then click on Proceed for claim. – Here you have to enter the address. Then click on Next. – Upload your check photo in the next step. – After filling these details correctly, you will get your PF money.

How to check your claim status If you want to check the status of your PF claim, then you have to go to the member e-Seva portal and login to your account. Here you can know the status of your claim by clicking on the Track Claim status under the online services tab. This will make it easy for you to get an idea of ​​how many days you will get your PF money.

The Modi government had given a special facility to the EPF account holders after the lockdown due to the corona virus epidemic and seeing people struggling with cash shortage. Under this facility, people can withdraw a fixed amount from their PF account (How to withdraw pf in coronavirus time), so that they can meet their everyday needs. It was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself. Explain that the amount withdrawn from EPF account cannot exceed the sum of three months basic salary and dearness allowance of the shareholder or three fourths (75 per cent) of the total amount deposited in his account, whichever is less. . Let’s know how to extract PF in the corona period (process to withdraw PF in coronavirus time).