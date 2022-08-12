With the resurgence of 90s fashion, the multiple ring trend has made a huge comeback. But how do you wear multiple rings and still look sophisticated? After all, there is a fine line between too many rings and just the right amount. Here are some tips on how to rock the multiple ring look without looking overdone:

1. Pick A Metal

When wearing multiple rings, it is best to stick to one metal. This will create a more cohesive look and prevent your fingers from looking overly busy. If you must mix metals, try to pair similar colors, such as gold and rose gold. Also, avoid mixing metals with high contrast, such as silver and gold.

2. Keep The Design Simple

The key to wearing multiple rings is to keep the design simple. Opt for rings with clean lines and minimal embellishments. This will prevent your fingers from looking overloaded with jewelry. Also, pick rings that are similar or close in size. This will create a more streamlined look,like this mothers ring and a fidget ring .

3. Stick To Two Or Three Rings

When wearing multiple rings, it is best to stick to two or three. Any more than that, and your fingers will start to look cluttered. If you want to add visual interest, try wearing one statement ring and two simple bands.

4. Play With Placement

You can get creative with the placement. For example, you can wear one ring on each hand or stack them on top of each other. You can also mix and match different finger placements to add variety. Make sure not to overcrowd your fingers by placing too many rings on one hand. Also, check out mother daughter ring , cross ring or a infinity ring.

5. Consider Your Outfit

If you are wearing a more casual outfit, you can get away with wearing more rings. But if you are wearing a formal outfit, it is best to stick to two or three rings. This will prevent your fingers from looking too busy. Also, make sure the rings you choose complement your outfit. For example, if you wear a black dress, opt for rings with dark stones or metals.

6. Accessorize With Caution

When it comes to accessories, less is more. So when wearing multiple rings, keep your other accessories to a minimum. This includes things like bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.

7. Don’t Overdo It

The most important thing to remember when wearing multiple rings is not to overdo it. Stick to two or three rings and make sure they complement your outfit. Also, avoid overcrowding your fingers by placing too many rings on one hand. You want to look sophisticated, not overdone.

Conclusion

So there you have some tips on how to wear multiple rings and keep it sophisticated. By sticking to one metal, keeping the design simple, and limiting the number of rings, you can avoid looking overdone. And don’t forget to consider your outfit when accessorizing. With these tips in mind, you’ll be sure to rock the multiple ring look in style!