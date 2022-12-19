Moccasins remain real must-haves in the field of men’s shoe fashion: footwear that we can consider timeless and which continue to enjoy great success, both among boys and older people. On the other hand, moccasins are able to adapt to any context and situation: from the most elegant and formal to the trendiest ones, proving to be versatile and always extremely stylish shoes. To produce them, today, are all the best fashion brands and on eshoes.it, we can get a taste of the most popular models of the moment.

The real question that all men should ask themselves, however, is this: how to wear moccasins? Let’s see together some fashion tips to avoid mistakes and always show off a trendy look.

Loafers without socks and bare ankles:

This is certainly not new: moccasins are shoes that lend themselves to being worn without socks and therefore barefoot, leaving the ankle uncovered. We can say that this is the best way to show off the moccasin, which not surprisingly combines perfectly with the fashion outfits of recent years. However, it must be considered that this style variant could appear completely out of place on some occasions and especially in the winter season. When it’s very cold, wearing moccasins without socks leaving the ankle uncovered is certainly not a very good idea, unless you do it on some particular occasion, in a heated environment and without the risk of having to go outdoors. ‘open air.

Loafers with elegant thin socks:

Just to overcome the problem of the cold, in winter more and more men choose to wear moccasins with a pair of socks. In fact, it is not a question of a purely stylistic wrong choice, but it is important in this case to carefully choose the type of sock. Absolutely to be avoided are all terry socks, as well as excessively thick ones. Better to prefer a Scotland thread or a very fine wool yarn, which allows you to keep the foot warm and at the same time does not clash with the moccasin. As for the color, however, it is advisable to choose a color similar to that of the shoe to avoid unpleasant chromatic contrasts.

Velvet loafers and trousers:

The real trend of the season? Definitely the one who sees loafers paired with velvet trousers. These can have a sporty cut and also leave part of the ankle uncovered or, conversely, be part of an elegant and formal dress. In fact, as we have mentioned, the moccasin makes a beautiful impression on its own and therefore does not need to be embellished with the outfit. He completes the latter, always giving a touch of refinement and style that certainly does not risk going unnoticed. If there is one thing that is certain, then it is this: moccasins are versatile and decidedly trendy shoes, with which it is practically impossible to look bad, in any situation.