Zack Snyder’s Justice league, is a few hours away from being released around the world. The film will be a remake of the film directed by Joss Whedon, which received negative reviews from the public and the specialized press.

Although at first the premiere was exclusive in the United States, Warner Bros announced different countries in Latin America that they will also have the privilege of being able to see the film , thanks to different applications.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League release date

Through its official Twitter account, the HBO Max platform announced the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18, 2021. The film’s debut will be worldwide.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

This new version of the film released in 2017, will tell the same story seen in theaters, but will have several re-recorded scenes and the addition of new characters, such as the Joker and Martian Manhunter.

How much will Zack Snyder’s Justice League rent cost?

Warner Bros shared the platforms where the Zack Snyder tape can be rented. However, he did not announce the cost, they only confirmed that each application will have an amount that may vary according to each country. The website of Warner Bros Latino will show prices starting March 18.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Final Trailer

Where and on what platforms to see Zack Snyder from Justice League in Peru?

Google play

Apple tv

DirecTV

Cinépolis Klic

Where and on what platforms to see Zack Snyder from Justice League in Mexico?

Apple tv

Prime Video Store

Cinépolis Klic

Clear Video

Google play

Izzi

Megacable

Total Play

Axtel

Microsoft Store

Where and on what platforms to see Zack Snyder from Justice League in Argentina?

Google play

Apple tv

DirecTV

Where and on what platforms to see Zack Snyder from Justice League in Spain?

The film will be available on HBO Through its services, As for the language, it can be seen in English as dubbed into Spanish.

Where and on what platforms to see Zack Snyder from Justice League in Chile?

Google play

Apple tv

DirecTV

Cinépolis Klic

Where and on what platforms to see Zack Snyder from Justice League in Colombia?

Google play

Apple tv

DirecTV

Cinépolis Klic

WB published a poster on its social networks showing how the Snyder Cut can be seen in Spanish-speaking countries. Photo: Warner Bros