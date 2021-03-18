Justice League, the film that brought together the most powerful superheroes, will return under the direction of Zack Snyder to the joy of fans of the DC Extended Universe. Unlike the theatrical version of 2017, the film promises to live up to expectations by being a completely different experience.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League release date

Through its official Twitter account, the HBO Max platform announced the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League This March 18, 2021. The film’s debut will be internationally, so it will also be available in various online applications.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

Inspired by Superman, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash to face a new threat. While this is an unprecedented formation of metahumans, it may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf’s arrival.

Where and on what platforms to see Zack Snyder from Justice League in Argentina?

Apple TV App

Google play

Direct TV.

Where and on what platforms to see Zack Snyder from Justice League in Spain?

Photo: Warner