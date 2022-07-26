Although it seems like a joke, one of the franchises that started with contemporary superhero movies was X Men, with a series that began in the year 2000 and was developed with 13 films. It has a chronological order despite the launch time between each production, something that does not affect the compression of the story so much.

However, if you have not yet appreciated the projects, we bring you a list in which we arrange them all in a timeline to avoid any other confusion. It is worth mentioning that the special effects are going to vary depending on the year they were created.

1. X-Men: First Class (2011)

This film is the beginning of the franchise, in which we appreciate how the most iconic mutants know each other, these being none other than Professor X and Magneto. Thus creating a brotherhood in which they want to establish equality between humans and beings with special powers, but differences will make some choose to take different paths.

2. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

The plot of this film mixes a bit of both worlds, since the past of certain important characters in the franchise is explored, such as that of the villain Magneto. At the same time, we are transported to a distant future in which humanity would have disappeared due to the mutant war. The best thing is that we have Hugh Jackman as the protagonist.

3. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

This story takes place a little before Wolverine knows the mutant academy, having as its premise the origin of his adamantium claws, as well as the conflicts with one of his brothers. In addition, they give us the first look at Deadpool, a version that he ended up not liking, mainly because he does not say a single word on the tape.

4. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

This movie puts us in a bit before Wolverine joins the team, putting the main cast on a mission where they must defeat an ancient villain who threatens to destroy the world. In addition, it has a jump in time, since everything begins in 3600 BC, but continues in 1983 with the era of the X-Men in their younger years.

5. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)

This tape takes place in 1992 and tells us about the transformation of Jean Gray in Phoenix. It wasn’t as well received at the time, but is considered by some to be one of the most action-packed to date. It is worth mentioning that it is the last film under the production of FOX.

6. X-Men (2000)

Here begins the union between Wolverine and the Mutant academy, where the adulthood of all the protagonists is stipulated, to which is added that the greatest rivals are already advanced in age. It is stipulated that it begins in the first decade of the 2000s.

7. X2: X-Men United (2003)

This is an almost direct continuation of the first X-Men, with the release of anger by some mutants who can’t stand injustice and mistreatment by ordinary humans. Also, it is established that Phoenix has returned to interact with the team once again.

8. X-Men: The Final Battle (2006)

The full power of Phoenix is ​​unleashed in this installment, with confrontations that left fans perplexed in their day, although it also had a poor reception due to continuity in the story. It is put as a conclusion to the history of the academy, so that later Wolverine had his individual path.

9. The Wolverines (2013)

This is a sequel to Wolverine’s origins and also The Final Battle. It tells how Logan has parted ways with the team to go his way, and also establishes that the character has lived through various times in history.

10.- Deadpool (2016)

Here are the origins of Deadpool, who will embark on a journey to take revenge on the people who threw an acid at him that almost left him dead. He is separate from the X-Men, but establishes that he is in the same universe due to the appearance of certain characters.

11.- Deadpool 2 (2018)

This sequel introduces us to more of Deadpool’s misadventures and how he establishes a team of anti-heroes. In addition, the mutant academy is introduced and a clue that leads us to the LOGAN movie.

12. The New Mutants (2020)

The New Mutants appears to take place sometime in the late 2020s as it features a connection to Logan. Like Deadpool, The New Mutants mostly tells its own story and can be viewed at any time.

13.- LOGAN (2017)

Logan takes place in the year 2019 and puts us as protagonists Wolverine and Charles Xavier. Who are in a world where the mutants have become extinct, but now they will have the responsibility of guiding the youngest. They even find a girl that Logan must take care of.

That would basically be the timeline of the tapes of X Men. Let’s enjoy right now!

