The grand finale of Super bowl 2021 of the Sunday 7 February will be played in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, state of Florida. There the winners of the American and National conferences of the NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Y Kansas City Chiefs .

In Mexico, the 2020 season definition of football It can be followed from 5.30 pm on the ESPN and Fox Sports pay television signals through the open TV channels 5 Televisa and 7 Azteca. Meanwhile, the images for Puerto Rico They will arrive at 7.30pm.

The Spanish broadcast for U.S will be in charge of ESPN Deportes. It can also be viewed through other platforms: ESPN Deportes USA, SiriusXM FC, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes + USA, CBS, fuboTV, CBS All Access. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. Texas and 3:30 p.m. in California and the rest of the West Coast.

Meanwhile, the final for Latin America will be broadcast by the signals ESPN 2. Be starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will start at 8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile, 6:30 p.m. in Colombia and Panama, 7:30 p.m. in Puerto Rico, and 5:30 p.m. in Costa Rica. In all cases, there will be a previous coverage that will start an hour and a half before the game.

For the coronavirus pandemic, the stadium Raymond James from Tampa, Florida, will only allow the presence of 22 thousand spectators.